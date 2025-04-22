Juddmonte quartet still in Betfred 2000 Guineas at latest forfeit stage

Field Of Gold is amongst a quartet of Juddmonte-owned horses still in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at the latest forfeit stage.
A total of 24 colts go forward for the first Classic of the season at Newmarket on May 3 including antepost favourite Field Of Gold, who was so impressive in the Craven Stakes last week.
The same owners still have Cosmic Year, Detain and Jonquil as possibles for the race as well, although the French 2000 Guineas is an option for some of the Juddmonte team.
Aidan O’Brien has five left in the race with Camille Pissarro, Expanded, Henri Matisse, Serengeti and Twain all still in contention.
Aomori City, Ruling Court and Shadow Of Light are all still in there for Charlie Appleby, with Opera Ballo taken out. Saeed bin Suroor also has Tornado Alert in there for Godolphin.
Benevento, Green Impact, Hotazhell, Noble Champion, Rashabar, Scorthy Champ, Seagulls Eleven, Stanhope Gardens, Tuscan Hills, Wimbledon Hawkeye and Yah Mo Be There complete the entries.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.