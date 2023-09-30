Juddmonte Middle Park analysis as Vandeek is too quick for Guineas hopefuls

Vandeek was all class in the Juddmonte Middle Park on Saturday but is he the horse to take out of the race for the future?

Sleek Vandeek shows versatility Vandeek looks very good, doesn’t he? Simon & Ed Crisford’s unbeaten son of Havana Grey is now four from four after his most taking Juddmonte Middle Park win on Saturday, sprinting away from his rivals to the tune of a two-and-a-quarter-length winning distance. Stylish. He’s done it on soft ground and very soft ground and quick ground on different tracks from Goodwood to Deauville to Newmarket, already racking up £445,000 in prize money - almost recouping the 625,000 guineas KHK Racing Ltd stumped up for him at the Tatts Craven Breeze-Up sale back in April. One of the most impressive aspects of his performance in the Middle Park was his ability to handle much faster conditions than he had previously handled, proving himself versatile, and such adaptability brings with it the hope and expectation for even bigger and better things. Will he train on at three? Will he stay a mile? Is he an out and out sprinter? Things for the Crisfords to mull over during the winter. Havana Grey progeny certainly look precocious two-year-olds although there isn’t too much evidence to the contrary as yet with Vandeek the headline act from just his second crop. For the record Havana Grey’s first crop, this year’s three-year-olds, are one from 18 in group races in 2023, Mammas Girl’s Group 3 Nell Gwyn win back in April the sole victory there.

REPORT AND FREE REPLAY: Vandeek surges clear in the Middle Park

We have to acknowledge there is at least a question mark on the ‘training on at three’ poser, then, and his owner will know all about that, what with Sakheer flopping in two starts as a three-year-old this season having looked to have the world at his hooves when he hacked up in the Mill Reef Stakes this time last year. It’s a new challenge for the Crisfords, too, with Vandeek being their first Group 1 winner. He has two top-level trophies in the cabinet now but how they campaign him from here on in will dictate how many, if any, he adds to his collection. The Dewhurst could help on that score. Not only will he try seven furlongs for the first time but he could bump into the Ballydoyle behemoth City Of Troy, so testing both his stamina and his class against the season’s other standout two-year-old, as well. That is a contest to look forward to in the short term, but Vandeek’s long-term future was also the subject of bookmaker quotes in the aftermath of the Middle Park – he’s 10/1 for the 2000 Guineas and as short as 6/1, while he’s clear 5/1 favourite for Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup. Going back to his pedigree, it doesn’t offer much hope of him staying a mile. Aside from the Havana Grey influence his dam was a moderate sprinter and his half-siblings are all five-furlong specialists too. He has got speed, bags of it, and he showed it in the Middle Park, overcoming failing to settle early doors by using his pace to see off a couple of talented rivals in Task Force and River Tiber who are bred for further next year. Task Force looks the Guineas horse

Trainer Ralph Beckett has a live Guineas chance on his hands