Juddmonte Irish Oaks report: Minnie Hauk completes double

However she was very strong through the final furlong and at the line had managed to pull a length-and-a-quarter clear.

The runner-up got first run on the 2/11 favourite and Ryan Moore was rowing away to get the market leader to close up at the two pole.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was completing the Epsom-Curragh double having beaten stablemate Whirl last month and it was Betfred Oaks fourth Wemightakedlongway who proved the main rival this time.

O'Brien told Racing TV: "She's a lovely filly and we're delighted with the run. We thought she might sit second today behind Wayne but Dylan was on the outside of Ryan so Ryan made the decision to pull back out of there and be on the outside of Dylan rather than be trapped down the inside because Dylan could have held him there as long as he wanted. That was the right decision.

"The race wasn't a fast-run race which was good for both fillies because none of them had a hard race. Joseph's (Wemightakedlongway) is a very good filly, she beat Minnie Hauk in her maiden as a two-year-old. They're very high class fillies.

"We just have to make a decision now. The boss asked Ryan after the race where would he go now with her and Ryan said you could go to the Yorkshire Oaks and the boss said to him should we give her a break now and train her for an Arc trial? The Vermeille or one of those races is a possibility as well.

"I suppose it depends on the other two fillies we have going to Goodwood, Whirl and Bedtime Story. That's what's happening at the moment but if Minnie Hauk wasn't going to York one of those might skip Goodwood and go there instead.

"I'd imagine we'll have to decide in the next few days but they are her options."