Juddmonte Irish Oaks preview: Jim Bolger hopeful over Sparan Nua

The veteran trainer landed the Classic with Give Thanks in 1983 and Margarula 19 years later, and his runner this time is unbeaten in three career starts.

However, they were all this season, the daughter of Dawn Approach not making her debut until winning a Naas maiden in May at 25/1. She followed up in a four-runner race at Gowran and took the step up to Group company in her stride at Cork last month.

Saturday is her acid test, and the trainer told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She probably has in her about the same ability as my previous winners, but she wouldn’t be as well tutored and I wouldn’t be surprised if inexperience somehow let her down a little bit. She’s very easy to train and there hasn’t been any cramming other than the three races.

“She’s not a big filly and doesn’t take a lot of work. She has a very good constitution, a good temperament and is very, very straightforward. She’s a great ride so there is very little downside to her as far as temperament and anything like that is concerned.”