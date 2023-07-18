Juddmonte Irish Oaks: Colin Keane rides Bluestocking

Racing in the silks of the sponsors, the daughter of Camelot will be seeking to reverse Ribblesdale Stakes form with Warm Heart having been a fast-finishing third behind Aidan O’Brien’s charge at Royal Ascot having chased her home at Newbury previously.

Her trainer Ralph Beckett told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’ll run and is in good shape and I’m happy with her.

“We were pretty close to the Ascot winner the time before at Newbury when she was only just ready. We were stuck down on the fence at Ascot in behind and didn’t really get the chance to get her into full swing we didn’t feel until it was all over. I think Frankie felt that. She looks great, I’m very happy with her and Colin Keane will ride."

The Betfred St Leger is a possible autumn target but Beckett is in no rush to think beyond the Curragh.

“We’re putting her in the St Leger and this weekend will tell us a lot, we’ll find out a great deal. She’s dissimilar to Simple Verse in that she’s always shown a bit more for example so I’m hoping we find out this weekend.”

Stablemate Westover remains in the frame for the King George And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on Saturday week.

He returned to winning ways in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud earlier in the month and the trainer added: “At the moment he’s in good shape and we’ll leave him in at the confirmation stage and work it out from there.”