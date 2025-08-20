Juddmonte International, report, reaction and free video replay

Ombudsman eventually reeled in his runaway pacemaker Birr Castle in an extraordinary renewal of the Juddmonte International at York.
Rab Havlin built up a 25-length lead on Andre Fabre's Birr Castle in the straight and at one point it looked as though he might 'do a Qirat' by causing an almighty Group 1 shock.
However, the chasing pack eventually closed as Birr Castle began to paddle and Ombudsman found plenty in the last two furlongs to win by a comfortable three-and-a-half lengths.
Coral-Eclipse rival Delacroix finished second as the Sandown form was reversed, with Birr Castle hanging on for third ahead of filly See The Fire.
International challengers Danon Decile and Daryz were most disappointing in fifth and sixth.
Winning rider William Buick said: "A lot of things were going through my mind. I didn't expect Danon Decile to take back, I thought he would be wanting to chase a good pace.
"I think Rab [Havlin on Birr Castle] did his job beautifully, he finished third. This horse produced an amazing performance, unbelievable, he's a very, very special horse and he showed all his attributes today."
