Juddmonte International, report, reaction and free video replay

Rab Havlin built up a 25-length lead on Andre Fabre's Birr Castle in the straight and at one point it looked as though he might 'do a Qirat' by causing an almighty Group 1 shock.

However, the chasing pack eventually closed as Birr Castle began to paddle and Ombudsman found plenty in the last two furlongs to win by a comfortable three-and-a-half lengths.

Coral-Eclipse rival Delacroix finished second as the Sandown form was reversed, with Birr Castle hanging on for third ahead of filly See The Fire.

International challengers Danon Decile and Daryz were most disappointing in fifth and sixth.