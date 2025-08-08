Juddmonte International latest: Danon Decile works in Newmarket

The four-year-old colt was partnered by trainer Shogo Yasuda and the pair enjoyed an early-morning canter on Warren Hill. Danon Decile, conqueror of Calandagan in the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic in April, exercised in company with members of trainer James Horton’s string. He looked very comfortable in his new working surroundings before returning to his accommodation at Horton’s Beech Hurst base.

Danon Decile shipped to Britain in midweek and has arrived physically fit, according to Yasuda.

Speaking through a translator, he said: “We did travel very well, so we’re very satisfied. My training plan between the two weeks from here to York, the main thing is to take care of his mind – make him happy.”

The £1.25milllion Group 1 on the Knavesmire will see Danon Decile coming back in trip to tackle an extended mile and a quarter.

But Yasuda said: “I’m not concerned for the shorter distance. I believe he’s got a lot of experience from racing. I’m not worried about the drop in distance. He can adjust pace.”

Danon Decile will be ridden by Keita Tosaki, who was on board at Meydan.