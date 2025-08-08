Juddmonte International latest: Danon Decile works in Newmarket

Japanese star Danon Decile stepped out onto the Newmarket gallops for the first time on Friday morning in preparation for his participation in the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes at York, on Wednesday 20 August.
The four-year-old colt was partnered by trainer Shogo Yasuda and the pair enjoyed an early-morning canter on Warren Hill. Danon Decile, conqueror of Calandagan in the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic in April, exercised in company with members of trainer James Horton’s string. He looked very comfortable in his new working surroundings before returning to his accommodation at Horton’s Beech Hurst base.
Danon Decile shipped to Britain in midweek and has arrived physically fit, according to Yasuda.
Speaking through a translator, he said: “We did travel very well, so we’re very satisfied. My training plan between the two weeks from here to York, the main thing is to take care of his mind – make him happy.”
The £1.25milllion Group 1 on the Knavesmire will see Danon Decile coming back in trip to tackle an extended mile and a quarter.
But Yasuda said: “I’m not concerned for the shorter distance. I believe he’s got a lot of experience from racing. I’m not worried about the drop in distance. He can adjust pace.”
Danon Decile will be ridden by Keita Tosaki, who was on board at Meydan.
In other international news, Asfoora’s connections are upbeat ahead of the seven-year-old contesting the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday 22 August.
The Henry Dwyer-trained sprinter, who finished fourth to Bradsell in the same Group 1 race on the Knavesmire 12 months ago, has bounced out of her latest assignment at Goodwood where she ran seventh in the King George Stakes.
Chenelle Ellis, groom to Asfoora, said: “She’s going well, I think she’s going as well as she can be. If we get good to fast ground, I think she will be very hard to beat. She’s on-song to run a really big race.”
