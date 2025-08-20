Juddmonte International: Kieran Clark with Timeform reaction

International French-zy

Mention the word International in football and you’re likely to hear a few groans as those breaks often come when the Premier League is just about to hit top gear, though it admittedly often proved respite for me during Manchester United’s disastrous latest campaign.

Do it to any fellow racing fan, however, and it’s safe to say that word ignites excitement. The Ebor Festival four-day bonanza is here and, being from God’s Own County, it’s obviously the best meeting of the year, right?! This is certainly no friendly, either.

This year’s running very much was International by name and nature, just two of the sextet trained on home soil, with a pair of exciting three-year-olds – the French-trained one unbeaten - adding extra intrigue into a mix that already contained a multiple Group One winner from Japan.

However, it was the other runner from across the channel who was supplemented earlier in the week at the cost of £85,000 that turned it into one of the enthralling viewing spectacles that this race often tends to be, Birr Castle doing his job as a pacemaker but ignored by the remainder, his lead upwards of 30 lengths approaching the straight and still a sizeable one over two furlongs out (where he traded at 2/1 in-running on Betfair) until finally being worn down by the favourite and fellow Godolphin owner-mate Ombudsman approaching the final 100 yds, lightning briefly looking like it might strike twice following Qirat’s surprise Sussex win.

The electric turn of foot that Ombudsman displayed was very much on a par with that he displayed when winning at Royal Ascot, his closing sectionals likely to be a key influence on whether his Timeform master rating is inflated from an already top-class 130. The proximity of the third certainly giving us something at Timeform Towers to ponder over. More to follow tomorrow on that score.