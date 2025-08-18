Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Ombudsman (left) is picked off by Delacroix in the Coral-Eclipse
Juddmonte International: Big clash is on at York

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon August 18, 2025 · 13 min ago

Delacroix and Ombudsman - the one-two from last month's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown - will lock horns again in Wednesday's Juddmonte International at York.

The rumour mill went into over-drive on Sunday as bookmakers reported market support for Delacroix's stable companion Whirl, who was also entered in the Ebor Festival's day-two feature, but it was the three-year-old colt and Eclipse winner Delacroix who appeared among the six final declarations on Monday morning.

He is the sole representative from Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle stable and he'll look to confirm placings with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Ombudsman, a strikingly impressive winner of the Price of Wales's Stakes prior to having his colours lowered in Esher.

There is significant interest from overseas with Japanese Derby winner Danon Decile seemingly well-fancied to give the home team a proper test, while the unbeaten colt Daryz flies the flag for France and trainer Francis-Henri Graffard.

There is further French representation as Godolphin's Birr Castle has been declared by trainer Andre Fabre, with a view to making the pace for owner-mate Ombudsman.

Andrew Balding's star mare See The Fire completes the select field under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Also on day one, there are seven horses in line for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, with O'Brien responsible for four of them including dual Derby winner Lambourn.

Ryan Moore's mount is joined in the line-up by stable companions Mount Kilimanjaro, Stay True and Thrice.

Paddy Twomey's Queen's Vase winner Carmers brings an unbeaten record into the mile and a half Group 2, with Dante Stakes winner Pride Of Arras (Ralph Beckett) on a recovery mission after disappointing subsequent efforts at Epsom and the Curragh.

The William Haggas-trained Arabian Force is the final horse declared for the traditional St Leger trial, while the Newmarket trainer runs Santorini Star in the two-mile Sky Bet Stayers Handicap later on the same card.

