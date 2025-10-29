Menu icon
Sporting Life
Kalpana wins the Fillies & Mares again
Kalpana wins the Fillies & Mares again

Juddmonte confirm Kalpana stays in training next season

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed October 29, 2025 · 5h ago

Kalpana is to stay in training in 2026 with her main target being a third successive win in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

The two-and-a-half length defeat of Estrange in this year’s renewal was her only victory of a six-race campaign but Andrew Balding's charge ran some fine races in defeat, notably when second to Calandagan in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July.

Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Racing Post: "The decision has been made to keep Kalpana in training next year. The plan is for her to try and do the hat-trick in the British Champions Fillies & Mares at Ascot."

It’s the second significant announcement in recent weeks from the owners about their team for next season following confirmation that Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Park Stakes winner Field Of Gold will also race on.

