Juddmonte confirm Kalpana stays in training next season

The two-and-a-half length defeat of Estrange in this year’s renewal was her only victory of a six-race campaign but Andrew Balding's charge ran some fine races in defeat, notably when second to Calandagan in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July.

Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Racing Post: "The decision has been made to keep Kalpana in training next year. The plan is for her to try and do the hat-trick in the British Champions Fillies & Mares at Ascot."

It’s the second significant announcement in recent weeks from the owners about their team for next season following confirmation that Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Park Stakes winner Field Of Gold will also race on.