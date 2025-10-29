Juddmonte confirm Kalpana stays in training next season

Kalpana is to stay in training in 2026 with her main target being a third successive win in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.
The two-and-a-half length defeat of Estrange in this year’s renewal was her only victory of a six-race campaign but Andrew Balding's charge ran some fine races in defeat, notably when second to Calandagan in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July.
Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon told the Racing Post: "The decision has been made to keep Kalpana in training next year. The plan is for her to try and do the hat-trick in the British Champions Fillies & Mares at Ascot."
It’s the second significant announcement in recent weeks from the owners about their team for next season following confirmation that Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Park Stakes winner Field Of Gold will also race on.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.