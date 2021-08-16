Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Tenebrism swoops to win the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes
Tenebrism swoops to win the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes

Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes report and analysis: Tenebrism brilliant winner

By David Ord
15:42 · SAT September 25, 2021

Tenebrism (14/1) produced a dazzling turn of foot to win the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes on her first start since March.

The daughter of Caravaggio was Aidan O'Brien's first two-year-old runner of the season when winning at Naas in March and she took the absence - and step up to Group One company - in her stride.

Flotus set out to make all against the stands' rail but rolled off it when looking fleetingly as if she had the race in safe keeping.

That gave the winner the space to cut her down, Ryan Moore using only hands an heels to bring her through to win by half-a-length. Sandrine emerged with plenty of credit in third having raced down the centre of the track.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"We thought she was very good early in the spring, she was mega impressive when she won her maiden, but she had a big setback afterwards and was off six weeks to two months in the box which is a long time," O'Brien told Racing TV.

"We didn't really think she was ready enough to come here looking at her physically but her work was brilliant. Work after work she was blowing the horses away she was working with so we came to the races.

"It was a big ask to come here for this fillies' race but there's only one of these Group Ones a year for these horses and we knew if we missed it we weren't going to get it back. Our big thing is she settles very well and quickens very well. She's very clean winded, Ryan gave her a brilliant ride and she's very exciting

"She has what her dad had. When Caravaggio was right he had a blistering turn of toe. I remember when he won at Ascot twice he really quickened and they seem to be able to do that. It's a very important thing in a horse and I'm delighted.

Tenebrism sweeps past Flotus
Tenebrism sweeps past Flotus

"We'll go home and see what the race took out of her but I suppose we could go to the Breeders' Cup with her. The speed would suit her there and there's a nice gap.

"You have to have to think of the Guineas next year because she's so relaxed. She won't blast off and want to get it over with, she's very happy to go asleep and then pick horses up. She did the same thing in her maiden in very heavy ground and her mum (Immortal Verse) was a brilliant filly too."

Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all cut the winner to 8/1 from 25s for the Classic back here in May.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING