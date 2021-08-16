Tenebrism (14/1) produced a dazzling turn of foot to win the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes on her first start since March.

The daughter of Caravaggio was Aidan O'Brien's first two-year-old runner of the season when winning at Naas in March and she took the absence - and step up to Group One company - in her stride. Flotus set out to make all against the stands' rail but rolled off it when looking fleetingly as if she had the race in safe keeping. That gave the winner the space to cut her down, Ryan Moore using only hands an heels to bring her through to win by half-a-length. Sandrine emerged with plenty of credit in third having raced down the centre of the track.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"We thought she was very good early in the spring, she was mega impressive when she won her maiden, but she had a big setback afterwards and was off six weeks to two months in the box which is a long time," O'Brien told Racing TV. "We didn't really think she was ready enough to come here looking at her physically but her work was brilliant. Work after work she was blowing the horses away she was working with so we came to the races. "It was a big ask to come here for this fillies' race but there's only one of these Group Ones a year for these horses and we knew if we missed it we weren't going to get it back. Our big thing is she settles very well and quickens very well. She's very clean winded, Ryan gave her a brilliant ride and she's very exciting "She has what her dad had. When Caravaggio was right he had a blistering turn of toe. I remember when he won at Ascot twice he really quickened and they seem to be able to do that. It's a very important thing in a horse and I'm delighted.

Tenebrism sweeps past Flotus