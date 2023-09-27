"You’ve got to take note of that, haven’t you? She looked very good at Deauville, Wathnan Racing own her now and if Soumillon does ride then the 5/1 surely won’t last."

The ITV Racing presenter said: "Obviously, we’re talking ahead of the final declarations on Thursday but you’d imagine Christophe Soumillon would have a number of chances at Longchamp on Saturday but he’s jocked up to ride this Jasna's Secret.

The unbeaten daugher of Galiway faces a clash with Sky Bet Lowther heroine Relief Rally at Newmarket but both Ed Chamberlin and Timeform Flat Editor David Johnson felt she was a bet at 5/1.

Johnson agrees, arguing she's the only filly in the race with the potential to hit the sort of figure normally required to win the Group One contest.

"I’m with Ed. Relief Rally is Timeform top rated but that’s with an adjusted figure of 116, her unadjusted figure is only 104. To win a typical Cheveley Park you’re talking at least 110 and more sort off 112, 113.

"Where’s that improvement going to come from with Relief Rally? I just don’t see it. She makes heavy weather of virtually everything, she didn’t run like a filly stepping up in trip in the Lowthr and if we're talking of quick ground at Newmarket I can see her struggling to keep in touch coming down the hill.

"Yes, she’ll finish her race well but I just wonder if she might be a little too far back by then. I did think Jasna’s Secret was the obvious alternative.

“You look at the other British and Irish horses and they’ve already had their chances in these half-decent races whereas Jasna’s Secret is coming from a completely different route.

"It wasn’t a Group race she ran in last time, rather a valuable sales race and you can knock the form, but in terms of a Timeform rating she’s 114p so she's only got a couple of pounds to find with Relief Rally.

"If this isn’t going to be a weak renewal then we need an improver to step forward and she’s by far the most obvious one to do so. Ed’s made the case for Soumillon and it’s so interesting that he’s jocked up. I'm keen too."