Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jamie Spencer with Mitbaahy at the Curragh
Jamie Spencer with Mitbaahy at the Curragh

Jubilee option set to be preferred for Mitbaahy at Royal Ascot

By Sporting Life
15:00 · WED May 29, 2024

Charlie Hills is looking forward to heading to Royal Ascot with Mitbaahy after the high-class sprinter opened his account for the yard in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

A five-time winner for Roger Varian, the five-year-old made the move from Newmarket to Lambourn during the off-season after being bought by prominent owner Fitri Hay.

Having finished fourth in the Abernant Stakes and a close-up seventh in the Palace House on his first two starts for his new connections at Newmarket, Mitbaahy journeyed to Ireland at the weekend for a Group Two assignment and swooped late to claim top honours under a well-timed ride from Jamie Spencer.

“We were obviously delighted with him, he was given a good ride,” said Hills.

“He’s shown good form throughout his career and I think he’s one of those horses who is getting a bit better with age.

“He saw out the six furlongs well on a stiff track and I did think the track would suit him. We ran him over five at Newmarket in the Palace House the time before and they were always going a stride too quick for him. Although he wasn’t beaten that far, he could never really get on terms with them.”

Mitbaahy is entered in the five-furlong King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over six at the Royal meeting, with the latter being his preferred option at this stage.

Hills added: “We’ll go for the Jubilee, I would have thought. He is in the other race as well, so we’ll see what the ground is like nearer the time and make a final decision then.

“He deserves to go there now, absolutely. He beat a couple of Group One horses last week, so why not?”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo