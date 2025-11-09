JPR One likely to run in Castello Banfi Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot

Following that effort Tizzard is keen to have a look at the £100,000 two miles one furlong prize at the Berkshire track on November 22 with the John Romans-owned eight-year-old.

The gelded son of Court Cave finished third on his comeback on Friday when attempting to defend his crown in the Grade Two BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Tizzard said: “I wanted to have a good think about it after the race on Friday. Two fit horses beat us, and I’m not making any excuses, but that is where we are at.

“He ran his race and beat a good horse in Kalif Du Berlais, but he was beaten by a couple of race fit horses.

"He is in that little bracket where it is not going to be easy. I’ve got him in that Ascot race and I might do that.

"There is also the Peterborough Chase over two and a half miles, however that is level weights.

“We did talk about the King George (VI Chase) at Kempton Park on Boxing Day as well, but I don’t think he is good enough for that.

“I wouldn’t mind making the running with him in that race at Ascot as it would suit him before we look at going up in trip."