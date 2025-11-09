JPR One likely to run in Castello Banfi Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot

Joe Tizzard is considering allowing JPR One to take his chance in the Castello Banfi Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot ahead of stepping him up in trip.
The gelded son of Court Cave finished third on his comeback on Friday when attempting to defend his crown in the Grade Two BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.
Following that effort Tizzard is keen to have a look at the £100,000 two miles one furlong prize at the Berkshire track on November 22 with the John Romans-owned eight-year-old.
Tizzard said: “I wanted to have a good think about it after the race on Friday. Two fit horses beat us, and I’m not making any excuses, but that is where we are at.
“He ran his race and beat a good horse in Kalif Du Berlais, but he was beaten by a couple of race fit horses.
"He is in that little bracket where it is not going to be easy. I’ve got him in that Ascot race and I might do that.
"There is also the Peterborough Chase over two and a half miles, however that is level weights.
“We did talk about the King George (VI Chase) at Kempton Park on Boxing Day as well, but I don’t think he is good enough for that.
“I wouldn’t mind making the running with him in that race at Ascot as it would suit him before we look at going up in trip."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.