Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The remarkable JP McManus
JP McManus

JP McManus snaps up leading National contender Enjoy D’Allen

By Sporting Life
14:41 · THU February 24, 2022

Randox Grand National hope Enjoy D’Allen has been bought by JP McManus but will stay with trainer Ciaran Murphy.

The eight-year-old was third to shock winner Freewheelin Dylan in last season’s Irish National and has run with great credit in two big handicaps this term.

He was third to School Boy Hours in the Paddy Power Chase at Christmas and was not disgraced back over hurdles behind Good Time Jonny at the Dublin Racing Festival.

“It’s huge for us that we could recommend a horse of this calibre to Mr McManus and that he will stay in training here at Charlestown,” said Murphy.

“He’s in good order after his latest run over hurdles at Leopardstown and the plan is to keep him fresh and go straight to Aintree.

“He ran a cracker in the Paddy Power at Christmas and it’s now all about getting him to Aintree in good form.”

Enjoy D’Allen is as low as 12/1 for the Aintree spectacular.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING