JP McManus-owned Mighty Park enters Supreme Novices' Hurdle frame with Fairyhouse win

Ridden by Mark Walsh for owner JP McManus, the son of Walk In The Park was one of two promising five-year-olds in the race for trainer Willie Mullins, with Paul Townend on board 6/4 second-favourite Roc Dino.

Mighty Park, a €105,000 point-to-point purchase who came into the Racing Again 24th January Maiden Hurdle as second reserve, made the running and soon had the rest of the field well strung out.

The well-backed 8/13 market leader came nicely clear of his stablemate on the approach to home turn and despite getting in a little close to the second-last flight, he flew the last with a yawning gap back to his closest rival, ultimately easing down to score by 38 lengths. A remote third went to 8/1 chance Premier Rogue.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power slashed his odds to 16s from 33/1 for the Cheltenham Festival opener, an antepost market current headed by the Gordon Elliott-trained El Cairos and Nicky Henderson's Old Park Star, who bids to enhance his reputation in this weekend's Sky Bet Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

Mighty Park was also cut to 12/1 (from 25/1) for the Turners' Novices' Hurdle.