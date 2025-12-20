Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
JP McManus - yet to win the King George
JP McManus - yet to win the King George

JP McManus excited by Fact To File's bid for Ladbrokes King George VI Chase glory

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat December 20, 2025 · 2h ago

JP McManus is relishing the prospect of Fact To File’s bid for glory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The Grade One showpiece is one of the few major jumping prizes to have eluded the remarkable owner’s grasp so far and his runner next week would appear to be his best chance to date.

Connections have opted to travel to England for a clash with stablemate Gaelic Warrior, with who he fought out an epic duel for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last time, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man.

Speaking at Ascot on Saturday, McManus told ITV Racing: “I’d love to win the King George. I’ve been trying since 1978 and was second that year and in 79 but I haven’t managed to get our nose in front since.

“Willie seems to be very happy to go and I’m very happy to go. All arrows are pointing to Kempton.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING