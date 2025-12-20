JP McManus is relishing the prospect of Fact To File’s bid for glory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The Grade One showpiece is one of the few major jumping prizes to have eluded the remarkable owner’s grasp so far and his runner next week would appear to be his best chance to date.
Connections have opted to travel to England for a clash with stablemate Gaelic Warrior, with who he fought out an epic duel for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last time, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man.
Speaking at Ascot on Saturday, McManus told ITV Racing: “I’d love to win the King George. I’ve been trying since 1978 and was second that year and in 79 but I haven’t managed to get our nose in front since.
“Willie seems to be very happy to go and I’m very happy to go. All arrows are pointing to Kempton.”
