JP McManus crowned champion owner again

JP McManus nominated I Am Maximus’ Randox Grand National success as the highlight of another championship-winning season in Britain.

McManus was crowned champion owner for the eighth successive season at Sandown, with Jonbon’s striking Grade One victory in the bet365 Celebration Chase at the Esher track providing a fine finale to the 2023-24 term. However, I Am Maximus gave McManus his defining moment of the campaign when carrying the famous green and gold to his third triumph in the Aintree showpiece, with the 73-year-old expressing his love for the Merseyside marathon. “We have had a good run this year and I have a great team of trainers, stable staff and jockeys and I couldn’t have done it without them,” said McManus. “The Grand National was special, it’s the most special race and if I could pick one race in the world I would want to win, it is the Grand National. We celebrated well.”

