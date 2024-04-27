Sporting Life
Another trophy for JP McManus
Another trophy for JP McManus

JP McManus crowned champion owner again

By Adam Morgan
17:18 · SAT April 27, 2024

JP McManus nominated I Am Maximus’ Randox Grand National success as the highlight of another championship-winning season in Britain.

McManus was crowned champion owner for the eighth successive season at Sandown, with Jonbon’s striking Grade One victory in the bet365 Celebration Chase at the Esher track providing a fine finale to the 2023-24 term.

However, I Am Maximus gave McManus his defining moment of the campaign when carrying the famous green and gold to his third triumph in the Aintree showpiece, with the 73-year-old expressing his love for the Merseyside marathon.

“We have had a good run this year and I have a great team of trainers, stable staff and jockeys and I couldn’t have done it without them,” said McManus.

“The Grand National was special, it’s the most special race and if I could pick one race in the world I would want to win, it is the Grand National. We celebrated well.”

"It's up there with the very best Willie has achieved" | Patrick Mullins on British Trainers Title

Those sentiments were echoed by McManus’ long-time retained rider AP McCoy who believes his current squad is thronging with talent, with I Am Maximus and star novice Fact To File both Cheltenham Gold Cup contenders to get excited about next season.

“To win the Grand National with all his grandkids there, who are all old enough to remember it, meant a lot to him and he has probably the best team of horses he has ever had now,” said McCoy.

“There are a lot less in the UK, but there’s a lot better horses than he’s ever had and he loves it, he genuinely has the passion for it and that is what sets him apart. He will go down the farm in the summer time and he will be picking out horses and thinking is that going to be that and dreaming of what is going to happen the following year. He loves horse racing and I know everyone in that position should do but he genuinely loves it.”

