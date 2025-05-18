Journalism won the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico with the Jamie Osborne-trained Heart Of Honor back in fifth.

It was the 150th renewal of the second leg of the Triple Crown and the last under the gaze of the current stand which is soon to be replaced. Journalism, who finished second to Sovereignty when sent off favourite for the Kentucky Derby, produced a memorable performance. There was plenty of scrimmaging in a rough race and Journalism was caught in trouble when Gosger made his run for the line but in the last furlong the picture began to change. Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism produced a stunning finish to pass Gosger in the final yards to prevail by half-a-length.

You don't want to miss a second of the ENTIRE 150th Preakness Stakes. 🤯 #Preakness150 pic.twitter.com/lkqqfkk4yh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 17, 2025