Journalism won the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico with the Jamie Osborne-trained Heart Of Honor back in fifth.
It was the 150th renewal of the second leg of the Triple Crown and the last under the gaze of the current stand which is soon to be replaced. Journalism, who finished second to Sovereignty when sent off favourite for the Kentucky Derby, produced a memorable performance.
There was plenty of scrimmaging in a rough race and Journalism was caught in trouble when Gosger made his run for the line but in the last furlong the picture began to change.
Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism produced a stunning finish to pass Gosger in the final yards to prevail by half-a-length.
Trainer Michael McCarthy, who was winning his second Preakness, told bloodhorse.com: "When I saw that (bumping), I thought it was another solid effort, and, unfortunately, he was going to come up just a little short.
"For sure, he got the worst of it. Hats off to Umberto and Journalism for persevering. I think today you saw what it takes to be a champion. Today was his day."
Rispoli, the first Italian-born jockey to win a Triple Crown race, added: "A little gap was opened and I say, it's now or never. He switched his lead and boom, he took off," Rispoli said. "When I crossed the line all 20 of my years of riding crossed in front of me. I had to wait so long to ride a champion like that."
Heart Of Honor, trained by Jamie Osborne and ridden by daughter Saffie, struggled to go the early gallop but stayed on to finish fifth, around nine lengths off the winner.
