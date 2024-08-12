Jouncy facing step up in class at York in Gimcrack

Having banked some experience earlier in the summer, the son of Wootton Bassett was building on his narrow Kempton reversal when opening his account at the third attempt on the Sussex Downs.

Sent off the 7/4 favourite, the Juddmonte-owned two-year-old, who is a half-brother to last year’s Mill Reef winner Array, was ridden prominently by Oisin Murphy and knuckled down well in the closing stages to see off a useful cast of rivals.

It was an encouraging performance and one that not only hinted bigger things lie in store, but one that secured his ticket to the Knavesmire later this month where he will – for now – remain at six furlongs to contest the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

“He’s a horse that has always shown promise and Andrew has always held him in high regard,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

“He’s a little bit like his brother last year and a slow learner. Array was a slow learner last year and it took him three runs to break his maiden – and this guy is very much the same.

“The penny didn’t drop in his first two starts, but Oisin was good and positive on him at Goodwood and the penny dropped and he went and won well.

“We think he wants seven in time, but we’re looking at the Gimcrack next for him and then stepping up in trip after that.”