Watch 13-year-old Josies Orders win at odds of 100/1 at Cork

Winner of the 2016 Glenfarclas Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and a multiple scorer over the banks course at Punchestown, Josies Orders had not triumphed in over two years but partnered by Phidelma Elvin, the 13-year-old came home two lengths clear in the colours of trainer Enda Bolger at odds of 100/1.

He said: “I said to Phidelma I’d give her a fiver for every horse she passed, so who’s the fool this evening!

“Phidelma comes down from Wicklow every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and leaves at 4.30am and deserves to get her chance.

“Mr (JP) McManus (former owner) gave the horse to me for the kids to have fun with and she wanted to ride him over the banks at Punchestown, so we said we’d give him a tune-up today and fair play to her.

“He seemed a light of older days, but Aileen Sloane Lee did a great job with him as she had him until recently and freshened him up taking him to the beach.

“He was on fire today and Nina Carberry was the first one on the phone because she retired from him (in 2018), so it is a great story.”