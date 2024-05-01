Josh Moore joining father Gary on training licence

Moore has played a key role in the Lower Beeding operation since retiring from race-riding following serious injury, but will now officially become one half of the father and son training combination, with Platinum Prince scheduled to be the duo’s first runner at Lingfield on Thursday.

Moore senior also suggested further changes to the arrangements at the family’s Cisswood Racing Stables could be on the cards, with the 67-year-old admitting there will come a time when he hands control to both Josh and his brother Jamie, who hung up his own riding boots in February.

“Josh is joining me on the licence, but hardly anything will change at home,” he explained.

“It had to be done because Josh would have had to go and resit his modules again (if he didn’t).

“It will nice be for him to be on the licence and it won’t be long until another one comes on and one comes off. That’s what will happen and I hope so, but there’s a lot to put into place first.”

He continued: “I couldn’t have carried on without them (Josh and Jamie) and the rest of the team. It’s not all about me, it’s about everyone else as well.”