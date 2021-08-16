The jump jockey has been in the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton awaiting a spinal operation since suffering a fall at Plumpton a week ago.

Moore was riding Botox Has for his father Gary in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Novices’ Chase when taking a tumble at the 11th fence.

He was taken to hospital for a check-up, and it was discovered he had fractured a vertebra and suffered broken ribs.

A statement issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund read: “It is hoped that Josh Moore will undergo surgery in the next 48 hours.

“Josh remains in the Royal Sussex County Hospital; options for private treatment have been explored – but owing to the nature of his injury and the specifics of the proposed surgical procedure, the consultant in charge has advised that care should remain in the NHS.

“The current Covid-related pressures on the NHS have meant that treatment has been delayed, however he continues to receive excellent care.

“The family are being supported at this difficult time.”