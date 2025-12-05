Josh Guerriero on Becher Chase pair Gaboriot and White Rhino

The nine-year-old is a proven stayer and has now been placed in the Grand Sefton on two occasions, having been third to King Turgeon last November.

This year he was beaten just two lengths when a staying-on second behind the classy Colonel Harry and he returns to Aintree on Saturday in top shape, according to the joint-trainer.

Guerriero said on Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Gaboriot has come back bouncing, he seems to love it around there.

"He shows a different level of form over those fences and the extra trip will definitely help him, it'll just help him travel a bit easier.

"He's got no weight and I'd like to think he'll go alright."

The Guerriero and Oliver Greenall yard is also represented in the race by Sean Bowen's mount, White Rhino, who could finish only ninth of 17 in the Grand Sefton.

"A horse fell in front of him and he had to dodge that," said Guerriero while reflecting on last month's unplaced effort. "From then on he was a little bit far back and ballooning his fences - taking too much time in the air.

"He (Sean Bowen) said he was just trying to get his confidence back, finish his race off, which he did. He's come back fresh, hopefully he enjoyed it in the end as he jumped a lot better the last mile. And if he did enjoy it and has improved a bit, hopefully he'll go alright on Saturday.

"He does seem to stay very well, he won over four miles over hurdles at Cheltenham."