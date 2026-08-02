Joseph O’Brien, Ryan Moore and Wathnan Racing take leading trainer, jockey and owner titles at Goodwood

Joseph O’Brien outshone his illustrious father as he secured a first leading trainer title at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, following a remarkable week that saw the Kilkenny-based handler send out four winners from just 11 runners.
While O’Brien snr has yet to collect a leading trainer award at the meeting, Joseph ended the five-day fixture on top as he teamed up with Dylan Browne McMonagle for all four of his victories.
Progressive stayer Enceladus followed up his Royal Ascot success with a clear-cut win in Thursday’s G3 Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes. The trainer enjoyed a double on Friday as Defiantly scored in the Coral Goodwood Handicap and Galen gamely prevailed in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes.
Goodie Two Shoes completed an exceptional meeting for the trainer and jockey as she came out on top in a thrilling finish to Saturday’s G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.
Michael Halford, who collected the leading trainer award on behalf of O’Brien, said: “I am sure Joseph will be thrilled. It has been a good week, we targeted the meeting with some lovely horses and luckily they have run very well throughout. We were lucky enough to have four winners and it’s been a wonderful week.”
Ryan Moore claimed a seventh leading rider award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar with five wins, ending the week one clear of Browne McMonagle and James Doyle.
Coolmore’s retained rider won two of the flagship races of the meeting, guiding Scandinavia to a second victory in Tuesday’s G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and partnering the unbeaten Diamond Necklace in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday.
Moore also scored on the Coolmore-owned Man’s Best Friend in the G2 Markel Richmond Stakes and enjoyed handicap success on Crimson Spirit and Hopewell Rock.
Wathnan Racing took the leading owner title following a sensational week that yielded seven wins, including capturing the meeting’s two feature handicaps – the Coral Golden Mile and Coral Stewards’ Cup – with Archivist and Evening Saigon.
The gold and peacock blue colours were also carried to victory by Flora Of Bermuda in Wednesday’s G3 Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes, while Wild Blossom captured the British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes on the same day.
Exclusive Code, Silver Lake and Hopewell Rock all scored in handicaps to complete a banner meeting for the Qatari operation.
Ali Al Kubaisi, Racing Manager for Wathnan Racing, collected the prize for leading owner.
He said: “This is great for us. Wathnan has only been going for four seasons in Europe and the UK.
“I give the example of Glorious Goodwood last season, I won’t say it was bad, but it didn’t meet our expectations – we only had one winner, which is not what we want. So we said, ‘where are the weaknesses?’ And what we did wrong, we corrected and made those into strengths. To be the leading owner is something very great for us.
“Our horses are running brilliantly and for that, we have to thank the trainers, the stables, the yards, everyone behind these horses. Everyone is behind this success, and we have to thank everyone. It is very important for us to be here and to be leading owner.”
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