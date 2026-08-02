Joseph O’Brien, Ryan Moore and Wathnan Racing take leading trainer, jockey and owner titles at Goodwood

While O’Brien snr has yet to collect a leading trainer award at the meeting, Joseph ended the five-day fixture on top as he teamed up with Dylan Browne McMonagle for all four of his victories.

Progressive stayer Enceladus followed up his Royal Ascot success with a clear-cut win in Thursday’s G3 Maison Perrier Gordon Stakes. The trainer enjoyed a double on Friday as Defiantly scored in the Coral Goodwood Handicap and Galen gamely prevailed in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes.

Goodie Two Shoes completed an exceptional meeting for the trainer and jockey as she came out on top in a thrilling finish to Saturday’s G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Michael Halford, who collected the leading trainer award on behalf of O’Brien, said: “I am sure Joseph will be thrilled. It has been a good week, we targeted the meeting with some lovely horses and luckily they have run very well throughout. We were lucky enough to have four winners and it’s been a wonderful week.”

Ryan Moore claimed a seventh leading rider award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar with five wins, ending the week one clear of Browne McMonagle and James Doyle.

Coolmore’s retained rider won two of the flagship races of the meeting, guiding Scandinavia to a second victory in Tuesday’s G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and partnering the unbeaten Diamond Necklace in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday.

Moore also scored on the Coolmore-owned Man’s Best Friend in the G2 Markel Richmond Stakes and enjoyed handicap success on Crimson Spirit and Hopewell Rock.