The Darley Dewhurst Stakes is a possible target for Folsom Blues following his impressive win in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Joseph O'Brien's charge ran out a six-length winner over stablemate Monogram in Sunday's Group One and the trainer was pleased with both horses. Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "They’re two high-class colts and I thought the betting before the race had Folsom Blues too big a price and Monogram too short a price given he’d just won a maiden - albeit impressively. And I thought he ran great given he was green through the run but finished the race off really strongly to be a good second. “I thought Folsom Blues was very good on the day. He’s done nothing wrong in any of his races and got a really good trip and loved going back up to seven (furlongs). He was super-impressive on the day so they're two very high-class colts.