The Darley Dewhurst Stakes is a possible target for Folsom Blues following his impressive win in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.
Joseph O'Brien's charge ran out a six-length winner over stablemate Monogram in Sunday's Group One and the trainer was pleased with both horses.
Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "They’re two high-class colts and I thought the betting before the race had Folsom Blues too big a price and Monogram too short a price given he’d just won a maiden - albeit impressively. And I thought he ran great given he was green through the run but finished the race off really strongly to be a good second.
“I thought Folsom Blues was very good on the day. He’s done nothing wrong in any of his races and got a really good trip and loved going back up to seven (furlongs). He was super-impressive on the day so they're two very high-class colts.
“I think we’ll have to see how they pull up and discuss it with the owners whether he went for something like the Dewhurst en route to America might be a path for him and we’ll have to see how Monogram is and discuss it with Barry (Mahon) and the Juddmonte team. His next run is probably an important step for him and we won’t get sucked into making a call just yet."
Thundering On threw her hat into the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe ring with a comeback win in the Moyglare ''Jewels'' Blandford Stakes.
The daughter of Frankel, a runaway winner of the Betfred Oaks, had been given a break since her defeat over Sunday's course and distance in the Pretty Polly Stakes in June.
“I suppose we’ve been working towards an autumn campaign with her and the Arc is one of the obvious races at that time of year," said O'Brien. "We feel the conditions they sometimes get there would be suitable for her and we thought this was a nice place to prep for an Arc, or the Opera, or the fillies’ race at Ascot on Champions Day.
“We’ll see closer to the time but we really were keen to get her started, have a good run and we could lock in the targets for the autumn from there."
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