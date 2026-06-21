Joseph O'Brien is weighing up the options for Limestone, his winner of the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.
Limestone was a game winner of the 14 furlong Group 2 at Royal Ascot, beating Del Maro by a nose, to take his career record to four wins from six starts.
The largest margin of success has been the length and a quarter Limestone won by at Navan on his penultimate start and O'Brien has described his colt as one who just does enough.
The Berkshire contest has proved to be an informative guide to the St Leger with recent winners Carmers, Illinois, Gregory and Eldar Eldarov going on to finish fifth, second, fifth and first in the world's oldest Classic.
Limestone is 10/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the St Leger at Doncaster in September.
O'Brien admitted that was a path Limestone could take when talking to the host of Racing TV's Luck On Sunday, saying: "I suppose he has a number of options internationally and in Europe.
"He's a progressive stayer that has done nothing wrong. We have to discuss plans with the ownership group still but he's an obvious candidate for a Leger type programme and then we'll see where that takes us.
"We can go back to the UK for a prep or we could prep in Ireland; he could also jump into something like the Grand Prix de Paris which is an option for him.
"I think he can make into a real solid Group horse."
The County Kilkenny handler also revealed potential plans for his impressive winner of the Oaks, Thundering On, who could contest the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh on Saturday, June 27.
Epsom bridesmaid Legacy Link failed to back up the Classic form when last of seven in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot but O'Brien had no qualms about his filly being in action again, saying: "Thundering On might come back in the Pretty Polly, she seems to have pulled up very well from Epsom."
O'Brien's father, Aidan, said on Saturday that he could run as many as five in the Irish Derby on Sunday of the same meeting but that hasn't deterred O'Brien from aiming at the race with English Derby third James J Braddock.
“I think he’s come on well from Epsom," he told host Nick Luck. "He obviously didn’t behave brilliantly on the day but at least he ran very well. I think the occasion and the race has brought him forward.
“He’s an exciting runner in what looks like it’s going to be a competitive Irish Derby.”
James J Braddock is a 6/1 chance for the Irish Derby with Paddy Power and Sky Bet whose 7/4 favourite is Epsom 'non-runner' Benvenuto Cellini.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.