Limestone was a game winner of the 14 furlong Group 2 at Royal Ascot, beating Del Maro by a nose, to take his career record to four wins from six starts.

The largest margin of success has been the length and a quarter Limestone won by at Navan on his penultimate start and O'Brien has described his colt as one who just does enough.

The Berkshire contest has proved to be an informative guide to the St Leger with recent winners Carmers, Illinois, Gregory and Eldar Eldarov going on to finish fifth, second, fifth and first in the world's oldest Classic.

Limestone is 10/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the St Leger at Doncaster in September.

O'Brien admitted that was a path Limestone could take when talking to the host of Racing TV's Luck On Sunday, saying: "I suppose he has a number of options internationally and in Europe.

"He's a progressive stayer that has done nothing wrong. We have to discuss plans with the ownership group still but he's an obvious candidate for a Leger type programme and then we'll see where that takes us.

"We can go back to the UK for a prep or we could prep in Ireland; he could also jump into something like the Grand Prix de Paris which is an option for him.

"I think he can make into a real solid Group horse."