Sunday racing preview: Leopardstown

Sunday Leopardstown Preview

1:40 – Figlio D’Arte

Figlio D’Arte was green on his debut at Navan and probably struggled a bit on the testing ground. This sounder surface will suit and I think he’ll be capable of showing improvement with the benefit of that debut run under his belt.

14:10 – Snapraeterea and Magnanimous

Snapraeterea had a solid campaign last season, winning twice and finishing third in the Beresford Stakes amongst other good runs. We hope he can find some improvement this season and this looks an obvious starting point for him. He’ll improve from the run and will appreciate a longer trip than this, but hopefully he will shape with promise.

Magnanimous is another that had a lovely campaign last season, winning two valuable nurseries and finishing second in a Listed race at Dundalk. Similarly to Snapraeterea, he’s likely to need the run and will appreciate a longer trip.

14:40 – My Generation, Sense Of Style and Messidor

My Generation really impressed us all when breaking her maiden in the Patton Stakes at Dundalk last time. We always liked her a lot, but we didn’t expect a performance of that standard on just her second career start. That stamped her as a smart prospect and while this is her first outing on turf, we’ll be hoping that she can acquit herself well in this stronger company. She’s an exciting prospect.

Sense Of Style progressed throughout last season and was a little bit unfortunate to be pipped close home in a Listed race at the Curragh in October. We think she will do even better this season and this was a logical starting point for her. She’ll improve on whatever she does, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she ran well.

Messidor won twice during the winter season at Dundalk and gained valuable black type when holding on for third in the Patton Stakes back at that track. She was too free for her own good that day and returning to seven furlongs should suit her. She has plenty of improvement to find on the book, but I could see her outrunning her price.

15:15 – San Andreas and Lamloom

San Andreas is a useful horse on the all-weather, but has yet to show a similar level of form on turf. He’ll always prefer a firm surface and any drying in the ground will be a help to him, but he has a very wide draw to overcome and that will make it difficult for him.

Lamloom came to us last year. He looks well handicapped on his old form, but we’ll feel our way with him and hope that he makes a positive start for us in this.

15:45 – Isle Of Sark

Isle Of Sark is a horse that has always worked well here and we were thrilled with his winning debut at Dundalk in November. We have always hoped that he will make up into a stakes horse and this longer trip should be a help to him. He might not be streetwise enough to compete in a race like this on just his second start, but he deserves to have his credentials examined in this sort of company and we are excited to see how he runs.

16:20 – Irwin

Irwin made a promising debut at Dundalk in December, but made hard enough work of justifying a very short price back there a month later. He looks like a horse that will stay well and this longer trip should be a help to him. It’s his first run on turf and he is likely to improve in fitness terms on whatever he does, but hopefully he’ll shape with promise.