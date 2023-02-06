Joseph O’Brien has saddled three Cheltenham Festival winners. The former Flat jockey, who twice rode the winner of the Derby, outlines his thought for the 2023 Festival below.

“It really is, it’s the Olympics and all the different phrases you want to describe what Cheltenham is for National Hunt racing. It’s the most important week of the year and it’s important that we’re not only there but we perform well there. We’re excited to go there with hopefully some nice prospects.”

“The spring festivals are very important and that’s what it’s all about so hopefully we can have a good second part of the season as well.”

“Absolutely, the horses have ran well all season. We’re very pleased with where we are at this stage of the year.

"There’s an awful lot of time to go between now and Cheltenham and we’re really excited to go there with some nice prospects and we’re looking forward to the week."

“I don’t think so. I think we have some nice horses to go to war with for the spring festivals but I think we’ve taken stronger teams, and certainly bigger teams, before.

Top of the list - Home By The Lee?

“Home by the Lee has a big chance in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Obviously, it’s a very competitive race now with a couple of horses springing into the market that were potentially going elsewhere up until recent weeks. He’s done nothing wrong all season.

“Stamina is really his forte and he’s shown that this season. He ran quite well in the race last year (finishing sixth), he wasn’t beaten far, and obviously looks an improved horse this year.”

Was that always the hope that he would improve, or has it been a pleasant surprise?

“You always hope for more, but I suppose when he won at Navan that was a surprise and it looks as though he’s taken a step forward and kind of proved that when he came back at Christmas time.

“When we won at Navan we didn’t expect to beat Bob Olinger over two-and-a-half and that probably showed he was a better horse than the year before.

“He proved that here at Christmas time and we think he’s a horse that likes to be fresh so the plan was to go straight to Cheltenham.”

What do you put that improvement down to?

“I think he’s just a year older and he won chasing and was a decent novice chaser but lost his way.

“He came back over hurdles and we were in no man’s land a little bit and kind of feeling our way. He’s taken his form to the next level this season.

“I think he has a good chance as any but there have been some impressive horses in that division in the last few weeks, or last month. It’s certainly looking a hot race but he’s in there with a good a chance as any at the moment.”

We won’t be seeing Banbridge over two miles again?

“It looks as though he’ll go up in trip. He ran very well here, he finished strongly and really looked as though he was crying out for a bit further.”

Experience of Cheltenham- that he has got which is a big plus?

“Absolutely. He’s a course winner over hurdles and fences and we know he can perform there which is a big help.”

Fakir D'oudairies – see how Ascot goes and take it from there?

“Yeah exactly, that is what it comes down to. We’ll see how Ascot goes, it looks a really hot race this year. From there we’ll make a plan for Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown.

“He’s still only an eight-year-old but he’s been around for a long time. Ascot is the plan and then he’ll be left in the Ryanair and the decision will be made late and we’ll speak to JP (McManus, owner) and Frank (Berry, Racing Manager) as to whether he’s going to Cheltenham or waits for Aintree.”

Any other contenders?

“We do and have a couple of juveniles. Comfort Zone is in there for the Triumph, he’ll have a couple of entries, but he looks a smart horse as well.”