Joseph O’Brien has saddled three Cheltenham Festival winners. The former Flat jockey, who twice rode the winner of the Derby, outlines his thought for the 2023 Festival below.
“I don’t think so. I think we have some nice horses to go to war with for the spring festivals but I think we’ve taken stronger teams, and certainly bigger teams, before.
"There’s an awful lot of time to go between now and Cheltenham and we’re really excited to go there with some nice prospects and we’re looking forward to the week."
“Absolutely, the horses have ran well all season. We’re very pleased with where we are at this stage of the year.
“The spring festivals are very important and that’s what it’s all about so hopefully we can have a good second part of the season as well.”
“It really is, it’s the Olympics and all the different phrases you want to describe what Cheltenham is for National Hunt racing. It’s the most important week of the year and it’s important that we’re not only there but we perform well there. We’re excited to go there with hopefully some nice prospects.”
“Home by the Lee has a big chance in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Obviously, it’s a very competitive race now with a couple of horses springing into the market that were potentially going elsewhere up until recent weeks. He’s done nothing wrong all season.
“Stamina is really his forte and he’s shown that this season. He ran quite well in the race last year (finishing sixth), he wasn’t beaten far, and obviously looks an improved horse this year.”
“You always hope for more, but I suppose when he won at Navan that was a surprise and it looks as though he’s taken a step forward and kind of proved that when he came back at Christmas time.
“When we won at Navan we didn’t expect to beat Bob Olinger over two-and-a-half and that probably showed he was a better horse than the year before.
“He proved that here at Christmas time and we think he’s a horse that likes to be fresh so the plan was to go straight to Cheltenham.”
“I think he’s just a year older and he won chasing and was a decent novice chaser but lost his way.
“He came back over hurdles and we were in no man’s land a little bit and kind of feeling our way. He’s taken his form to the next level this season.
“I think he has a good chance as any but there have been some impressive horses in that division in the last few weeks, or last month. It’s certainly looking a hot race but he’s in there with a good a chance as any at the moment.”
“It looks as though he’ll go up in trip. He ran very well here, he finished strongly and really looked as though he was crying out for a bit further.”
“Absolutely. He’s a course winner over hurdles and fences and we know he can perform there which is a big help.”
“Yeah exactly, that is what it comes down to. We’ll see how Ascot goes, it looks a really hot race this year. From there we’ll make a plan for Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown.
“He’s still only an eight-year-old but he’s been around for a long time. Ascot is the plan and then he’ll be left in the Ryanair and the decision will be made late and we’ll speak to JP (McManus, owner) and Frank (Berry, Racing Manager) as to whether he’s going to Cheltenham or waits for Aintree.”
“We do and have a couple of juveniles. Comfort Zone is in there for the Triumph, he’ll have a couple of entries, but he looks a smart horse as well.”
“Brendan (Powell) is a big part of the team as everyone knows and I suppose we’ve been doing this for a few years now and it’s exciting to go to Cheltenham with a big team, with Brendan part of the team.
“We have a great team of people at home as well and obviously with any big yard it’s all about the people there behind you and with you and I’m very lucky to have a team of people who in my opinion stand up there with everyone in the world.”
“A winner. We’ll take one and go and be happy with a winner.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org