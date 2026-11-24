Pioneer Pete is likely to try and go in pursuit of further big race riches in the Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle.

The £125,000 contest on December 19th has been identified as the next target for the improving six-year-old following his impressive win in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle. After bagging novice hurdles at Worcester and Stratford, the Frontiersman gelding made it a hat-trick of wins for the season in the DragonBet ‘Welsh Champion Hurdle’ at Chepstow. But he showed his improvement was far from over when routing his rivals in the £100,000 Premier Handicap at Cheltenham earlier this month.

And Jonjo O’Neill, who trains Pioneer Pete in partnership with his son AJ, hopes he can make it a five-timer for the campaign when setting foot on the Berkshire track next month. He said: “He will probably go to Ascot just before Christmas for what was the Ladbroke Hurdle, if he goes anywhere. He will then probably have a break. We are thinking about it because of how the ground is. “The form of the Welsh Champion Hurdle was similar to that of the Greatwood, but visually it was a more authoritative display at Cheltenham. Whether that was down to the track, or that he was feeling better in himself, I don’t know.” Following Pioneer Pete’s last victory it saw him introduced into the market for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. However, O’Neill admits it is likely that he will bid to follow in stablemate Wilfull’s hoofprints by trying to secure victory in the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle in March instead. He added: “You would think at this stage he would be more of a County Hurdle horse as opposed to a Champion Hurdle horse, but you never know, he could be the one as it is a funny old game. “Based on what he has done up until now, he would need to improve a fair bit to be a Champion Hurdle horse. I think he has surprised us all, and it would be nice to have two in the Champion Hurdle.”