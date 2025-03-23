Trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, and owned by JP McManus, Cokoriko gelding Iroko has not had his head in front since winning a novice chase at Warwick in November 2023, but finds himself second-favourite in the antepost lists following eyecatching efforts on his two most recent starts.

After falling early on at Ascot in December, Iroko was a staying-on fourth behind Moon D'Orange in a valuable middle-distance handicap at Cheltenham on Trials Day towards the end of January, before being beaten just two and a half lengths by the Grade 1 Bowl-bound Grey Dawning in Kelso's bet365 Premier Chase early last month.

Jonjo O'Neill Jnr, on board for all the horse's seven chase starts to date, believes the McManus-owned 2024 hero I Am Maximus remains the horse to beat but is struggling to hide his optimism for Iroko in the April 5 showpiece.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the jockey said: "I think I Am Maximus is still the one that everyone has got to beat, he was very impressive last year. He won off 159 and he's going into it [this year] off 167. Would you say that with the extra 8lb, would he have won last year? I think he probably would have done.

"So I think he's still the one they all have got to beat.

"It's a very good race. Even with Inothewayurthinkin out of the race it's as hot a National [as you can get]. It's like a really big Hennessy now. It's a different race and the better horses probably do come to the fore.

WATCH: Iroko's last run when second to Grey Dawning at Kelso