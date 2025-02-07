However, having built up his Jackdaws Castle stables in the Cotswolds since retiring from riding, O’Neill Sr has seen his sons AJ and Jonjo Jr become an integral part of the family’s training setup.

Successful amateur rider AJ joined his father on the licence in April 2024, and it’s a move that has paid off according to AJ's brother Jonjo who told Sporting Life in the second of their David Power Jockeys’ Cup podcast series: “It’s great because Dad's got all the experience in the world and we've got some new ideas and Dad's very willing to try them.

“I think it's definitely brought a new dimension in.

“It's another pair of eyes and ears and because we're all family as well, we're all singing off the same hymn sheet. So, it's not really like a job for any of us. It's just a way of life - we're very lucky.”