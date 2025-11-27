The jockey was speaking to Racing TV after riding an Evan Williams-trained winner at Taunton on Thursday.

He said: "Dad and AJ weren't that happy with the way the horses were starting off the season and they did tests through the whole yard and there was obviously something going around.

"Obviously it's very frustrating and a takes a bit of balls (to stop), at this time of the season, because we'd had plenty of horses running well, and there's a lot of nice horses in the yard. They weren't happy with them and they've pulled the plug, started again, as there was obviously something about.

"I think on the whole most of them are on the right side of it (illness). So I'm looking forward to hopefully by the end of next week onwards, we'll start running a couple.

"But we've missed a month with the ground and we've missed the best part of a month this time (November) and we haven't really got anything out. It takes a bit of courage to do that. Dad has a lot of experience and wasn't happy so we've just had to go with what he said and believe in him.

"It's been tough for the yard but we still have the horses and when they're right they'll come back fine. Hopefully Dad and AJ, and the owners, will be rewarded for their patience. We'll start a couple off but it'll probably be around Christmas time, it's annoying to miss November but there's still plenty of the season left."