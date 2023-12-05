Jonbon on course for Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old has won 11 of his 13 races under rules, with his only two defeats coming at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, behind stablemate Constitution Hill and Willie Mullins’ El Fabiolo.

He gained a first course victory at Cheltenham on his reappearance last month when an easy winner of the Shloer Chase and is a long odds-on shot to follow up his victory in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on the same card 12 months ago.

“He was very good at Cheltenham, he did everything well. Touch wood, Nicky and Nico (de Boinville) are both very happy with him going to Sandown on Saturday and hopefully he’ll run a big race,” said owner JP McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.

“We just don’t know how he’ll go on really soft ground until he tries it – he has won on soft ground plenty of times. He’s another year older and stronger so hopefully he’ll be able to cope with it.

“He’s been unlucky at the Festival for the last two years but he’s still run two massive races, he’s just bumped into two very, very good horses. Fingers crossed he can carry on his progression this weekend.”