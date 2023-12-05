Jonbon on course for Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

Hot favourite Jonbon is on course for Saturday’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.
Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old has won 11 of his 13 races under rules, with his only two defeats coming at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, behind stablemate Constitution Hill and Willie Mullins’ El Fabiolo.
He gained a first course victory at Cheltenham on his reappearance last month when an easy winner of the Shloer Chase and is a long odds-on shot to follow up his victory in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on the same card 12 months ago.
“He was very good at Cheltenham, he did everything well. Touch wood, Nicky and Nico (de Boinville) are both very happy with him going to Sandown on Saturday and hopefully he’ll run a big race,” said owner JP McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.
“We just don’t know how he’ll go on really soft ground until he tries it – he has won on soft ground plenty of times. He’s another year older and stronger so hopefully he’ll be able to cope with it.
“He’s been unlucky at the Festival for the last two years but he’s still run two massive races, he’s just bumped into two very, very good horses. Fingers crossed he can carry on his progression this weekend.”
Alan King, however, will wait until later in the week before making a final decision on whether Edwardstone will defend his Tingle Creek crown against Jonbon or step up in trip for Sunday’s Peterborough Chase.
The nine-year-old secured a third Grade One with an impressive victory in the Tingle Creek at Sandown 12 months ago, but is winless in four starts since.
He was no match for Jonbon on his reappearance in last month’s Shloer Chase, leading to suggestions Edwardstone is now in need of a more searching test of stamina.
King has the option of stepping his stable star up to two and a half mile for the first time over fences in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon, but plans are up in the air at this stage.
“I’ve no idea where he’s going,” King said on Tuesday.
“He’ll work tomorrow and I’ll speak to the owners on Thursday. I need to see what the weather is like, Huntingdon is currently waterlogged, so I really don’t know. It depends on the ground and everything and I need to see what the owners want to do as well.
“He scoped today, he’ll work tomorrow and then we’ll see.”
Edwardstone also holds an entry over three miles in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org