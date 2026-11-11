Jonbon fit for Shloer Chase return at Cheltenham on Friday with Henderson happy to 'ignore the stats'

Owned by JP McManus, the 10-year-old Jonbon has a remarkable record of 15 wins and seven seconds from his 22 starts over fences and despite a handful of those defeats coming at Prestbury Park, his trainer is feeling upbeat about taking his pride and joy back to jump racing's headquarters.

Jonbon was runner-up in the same race last year, having won it in 2023 and 2024, and Henderson has promised the horse's army of fans that he's sharper for this season's reappearance run on the Old Course.

“I would seriously like to think he’s quite a bit more forward than he was this time last year. He wasn't quite ready for it last year," the Seven Barrows man said in a press call organised by The Jockey Club.

“He has had the one away day. Funnily, that’s the day he will sweat, sweat, sweat – we went to Kempton and he enjoyed that. He's very, very well and Paddy who rides him every day is very happy. He (Jonbon) is routine, route, and we leave it at that.

"New jockey... Harry Cobden has come and had a sit and when I say sit I literally mean he gets on at the bottom of the schooling ground, jumps five fences and gets off again. That's all he's allowed, and Paddy gets on again.

“This is where the game begins again. We’re going to ignore the stats that say he doesn’t like Cheltenham – he loves it!"