Jonbon is set for a return to Ascot this weekend as he headlines eight entries for the Grade 1 Ascot Chase.
Nicky Henderson's 10-year-old returned to winning ways in last month's Clarence House Chase, beating Thistle Ask by three lengths to claim his 19th career success and 11th at the highest level, and he is now expected to tackle the longest distance he's ever faced in this weekend's highlight at the Berkshire track.
Jonbon, owned by JP McManus, does have form over two and a half miles having won the past two editions of the Melling Chase at Aintree, and he has been entered for next month's Ryanair Chase as well as the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He is Paddy Power's 1/2 favourite this weekend.
Chief among his potential rivals on Saturday is the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'orhy (2/1 second-favourite), who is bidding for an Ascot Chase hat-trick but was a disappointing third - beaten 36 lengths - behind Jango Baie in the 1965 Chase when last seen on November 22.
He bids to make amends with his yard in fine form, Nicholls having won last weekend's Newbury highlight, the William Hill Hurdle, courtesy of top-weight Tutti Quanti.
Alan King has entered his veteran Edwardstone, who was a game winner of the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton in January, while Dan Skelton could call on his trio, Heltenham, Etalon and Riskintheground. Blow Your Wad (Gary & Josh Moore) and Classic Maestro (Jennie Candlish) are the other entries at this stage.
The going at Ascot is described as soft.
Earlier on the same card, there are six in line for the Grade 2 Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Reynoldstown Novices' Chase, including the Philip Hobbs & Johnson White-trained Thomas Mor. He was runner-up to Kitzbuhel in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton when last seen on Boxing Day and had won at Ascot on his seasonal reappearance the previous month.
Anthony Honeyball has Crest Of Fortune and Presenting A Queen in the shake-up for the three-mile contest, with Ben Pauling relying on The Jukebox Kid. The other horses engaged at the five-day stage are Henry Daly's Wyenot and the Joe Tizzard-trained Western Knight, last seen winning over an intermediate trip at Doncaster on January 23.
Betfair Ascot Chase
Paddy Power: 1/2 Jonbon, 2/1 Pic d’Orhy, 7/1 Edwardstone, 25 Etalon, 33 Blow Your Wad, 100 Classic Maestro, Heltenham, Riskingtheground.
