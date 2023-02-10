"It’s interesting because El Fabiolo beat Dysart Dynamo at Leopardstown over the weekend, and he is the obvious candidate to take him on. We met in the novice hurdle at Aintree last year and Jonbon beat him a head that day so technically there’s nothing between them. A hurdle race around Aintree and a fast-run two-mile novice chase around Cheltenham are two different things. Jonbon’s jumping has been very pleasing. He is clever, as well as brave, so hopefully he can do most things."

"The plan is Warwick. It’s a good race for him. It’s a novice race and he’s been round there, it’s just to get more experience into him before March.

Theatre Glory – Saturday 11th February - Virgin Bet Warwick Mares' Hurdle (Listed Race), Warwick

"She will head to Warwick. She’s got Love Envoi in there and that would be a concern because I think she is a very good mare - one of the best in the country - and one who would definitely be coming into the Mares’ race at Cheltenham.

"It’ll be a stiff task for her, but she is a mare who has always progressed. We’ll see what we can do, she’s in good form."

No Ordinary Joe – Saturday 11th February – Betfair Hurdle, Newbury

"He’s very good indeed. He won last time and this has always been the plan. JP has two or three runners, so I think he’s got a strong hand.

"We thought he was a smart horse last year, but everything went wrong from the beginning. He had all sorts of silly problems. This time we’ve had a good clean run and he comes in here in really good shape.

"It’s very difficult getting a handle on these Irish horses and No Ordinary Joe is pretty exposed, but he could be improving."

Mister Coffey – Saturday 11th February - deliveringyournetzero.com Handicap Chase, Uttoxeter

"I’ve just got to get a run into him. The important thing is that he has to go left-handed, so we’ve been fairly limited when it comes to finding races for him. At least Uttoxeter will have cut in the ground, which he loves. This is a stepping-stone for him towards the National Hunt Chase which is an amateur riders’ race. Derek O’Connor is going to come over and ride him on Saturday on a ‘get to know’ mission so we’re well prepared for March.

"He’s been in good form and we’re looking forward to it."

Luccia – Sunday 12th February - Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices' Hurdle (Listed Race), Exeter

"She’s only had one run over hurdles which was in a ‘Listed’ race at Newbury. She then had a dirty scope which took a bit of time to clear up, but she’s back in very good form.

"There is a ‘Listed’ race for boys and girls at Exeter, and it’s always turned out to be a good race and a good trial. I think she deserves to take her chance and that should take her on, hopefully, to the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham."

Walking on Air – Sunday 12th February - Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, Exeter

"I'm rather frustrated with myself that we haven’t been able to win a race with him. He’s a good horse and is going to make a hell of a chaser next year. He gets three-miles, his mother got three-miles. You would think that’s the right thing to do, so I was thinking we might just go to the Pertemps Final (at the Cheltenham Festival).

"We’re hoping it will be decent ground at Exeter. He’s got to finish in the first four but I’d really like to see him winning a race because he ought to be winning the races he’s running in. He’ll go to Exeter, hopefully finish in the first four, and that’ll bring him into the Pertemps Final."

Shishkin – Saturday 18th February - Betfair Ascot Chase, Ascot

"I think he finished a good third at Sandown. It was a good race and Edwardstone is top-class. He always seemed to be half a gear behind the pace, Nico was always having to niggle him along and give him a squeeze. It’s always looked to me as though he has wanted an extra half a mile. Some people may say I’m mad and that he’s a two-miler, well let’s run him over further and find out. I would have thought Ascot will be a good test for him and hopefully we’ll be looking at a Ryanair Chase more than the Champion Chase.

"A lot of things happened in Dublin last weekend. It has opened up the Champion Chase dramatically. I can’t believe he doesn’t want further so let’s just see what happens at Ascot."

Bold Endeavour – Saturday 18th February – Reynoldstown Chase, Ascot

"He’s had two runs for us and he’s been impressive both times. I think there are two things he needs - one is good ground, that’s crucial, and two is that he is much happier making the running than he is being covered up in behind. It’s a step up, but he’s been creeping up in class all the time and doing well."