JOIN RACING TV FOR JUST £5 PER MONTH THIS SKY BET EBOR FESTIVAL

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival is one of the summer’s must-watch events and you can watch every race live from York only on Racing TV for their BEST PRICE!
For a limited time, you can join Racing TV at just £5 per month for 10 months – a saving of over £249 on their usual price! Hurry though, this offer must end at midnight on Sunday, August 23.
CLICK HERE TO TAKE UP RACING TV’S BEST OFFER
Not only will you enjoy top-quality coverage from the Knavesmire this week, you can watch every race live from 60 racecourses, go racing at over 100 racedays with a guest and claim a complimentary share in our syndicate racehorse - The Lost Sock!
Enjoy all the action on TV, online, mobile and via the Racing TV large screen apps - meaning you don’t even need Sky to watch on your television.
This offer must end on Sunday, so don’t miss out! Visit racingtv.com/eboroffer to find out more.
New and returning customers only. 12-month minimum term applies. Offer available until 23:59 on 23.08.26. Offer price is £15/ €5 per month for the first 10 months. After the 10-month promotional term the subscription will revert to the full price of £29.98/ €34.98 per month. Offer not available on Virgin Media or Vodafone TV. For full terms visit racingtv.com/eboroffer.
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