JOIN RACING TV FOR JUST £5 PER MONTH THIS SKY BET EBOR FESTIVAL

For a limited time, you can join Racing TV at just £5 per month for 10 months – a saving of over £249 on their usual price! Hurry though, this offer must end at midnight on Sunday, August 23.

Not only will you enjoy top-quality coverage from the Knavesmire this week, you can watch every race live from 60 racecourses, go racing at over 100 racedays with a guest and claim a complimentary share in our syndicate racehorse - The Lost Sock!

Enjoy all the action on TV, online, mobile and via the Racing TV large screen apps - meaning you don’t even need Sky to watch on your television.

This offer must end on Sunday, so don’t miss out! Visit racingtv.com/eboroffer to find out more.

New and returning customers only. 12-month minimum term applies. Offer available until 23:59 on 23.08.26. Offer price is £15/ €5 per month for the first 10 months. After the 10-month promotional term the subscription will revert to the full price of £29.98/ €34.98 per month. Offer not available on Virgin Media or Vodafone TV. For full terms visit racingtv.com/eboroffer.