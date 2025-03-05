Johnnywho backed off the boards for Kim Muir at Cheltenham Festival

The eight-year-old, trained by Jonjo and AJ O’Neill and owned by JP McManus, has had four chase starts this season including a third behind The Jukebox Man at Newbury in November.

He has yet to contest a handicap chase, but will do so from a mark of 140 next week under O’Connor who spoke of him on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Wednesday.

O’Connor said: “I’m very happy to be riding Johnnywho now. Ellmarie Holden was responsible for producing Johnnywho in Ireland, he won a point-to-point where I rode him and Mr McManus bought him after he won that point-to-point.

“So I know this horse throughout his career, he got to a high level over hurdles, ran well in the Albert Bartlett and he’s been competitive in some of the better novices this year.

“Whether he’s experienced for a big handicap, a big hustle and bustle handicap around Cheltenham, I don’t know, but he’s a very good ride to have.”