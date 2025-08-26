Johnny Murtagh takes aim at big two in Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes

Johnny Murtagh hopes there is more to come from his three-year-old Zahrann when he steeps up in grade on Irish Champions Weekend.
The Night Of Thunder colt is 8/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday September 13, behind only Juddmonte International one-two Ombudsman and Delacroix in the betting.
Last time out he won the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh, where he beat his 300/1 pacemaker Tangapour into second with odds-on favourite Los Angeles only fourth.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday he said: “He is coming forward, the first day he ran he surprised us. He wouldn’t show a lot at home, he’s very quiet, he just goes with his lead horse.
“But the first day he ran he was eyecatching, finishing strongly and ever since then he’s been on an upward curve.
“He has only improved and I don’t think we’ve got to the bottom of him yet.
“He’s pretty straightforward and I’m hoping there’s more there, but he will be tested in Leopardstown.”
Murtagh respects both Ombudsman and Delacroix, particularly the former, but thinks ease in the ground could swing things more in his colt’s favour.
“I think the winner [Ombudsman] is a good horse,” Murtagh went on. “He probably went a little bit soon at Sandown, he got caught out, a bit too close to the pace, he gave Delacroix a chance.
“It would be interesting if both of them turned up.
“Zahrann might improve for a little bit of rain and easy side of good at Leopardstown would suit us.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.