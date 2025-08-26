Johnny Murtagh takes aim at big two in Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes

The Night Of Thunder colt is 8/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday September 13, behind only Juddmonte International one-two Ombudsman and Delacroix in the betting.

Last time out he won the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh, where he beat his 300/1 pacemaker Tangapour into second with odds-on favourite Los Angeles only fourth.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday he said: “He is coming forward, the first day he ran he surprised us. He wouldn’t show a lot at home, he’s very quiet, he just goes with his lead horse.

“But the first day he ran he was eyecatching, finishing strongly and ever since then he’s been on an upward curve.

“He has only improved and I don’t think we’ve got to the bottom of him yet.

“He’s pretty straightforward and I’m hoping there’s more there, but he will be tested in Leopardstown.”