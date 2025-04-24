Johnny Murtagh Stable Tour for 2025 Flat Season

This season has already started well for Johnny Murtagh, with several of last year’s juveniles already stepping forward and winning three-year-old maidens, and there is lots to look forward to for the season ahead.

Those wins took the trainer through the half-century mark for the season, and saw him finish in the top five in the 2024 Irish trainers’ championship.

Hanalia won the Listed Naas Oaks Trial and followed up by landing the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at The Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend, and Take Heart won a big handicap at Glorious Goodwood, while Oujda finished off her season with momentum, winning a listed race at The Curragh in early October before going to France three weeks later and winning a Group 3 race at Chantilly.

He ran better than his finishing position suggests at Newcastle on Good Friday in the all-weather championships. He had a bad draw in stall one on the far side, and we dropped him in, but he couldn't get into the race, the prominent racers dominated. He will be a horse for the six-furlong premier handicaps this year and, if things fall right for him, he could win one of those.

He’s a tough and consistent horse, he ran some good races in really competitive handicaps last season over seven furlongs and a mile. He started off this season at Naas at the end of last month, and he should be able to hold his own in some of those premier handicaps over a mile and seven furlongs this season.

He did well last season, he ran a big race at Royal Ascot to finish third in the Jersey Stakes. We were disappointed with his seasonal debut, when he was well beaten in the Listed Cork Stakes over six furlongs. He works with plenty of pace, but maybe he’s a seven-furlong specialist. He has shown us that he’s a Group standard horse.

She ran well on her seasonal debut in a 10-furlong handicap at Leopardstown earlier this month. I might have been running her over the wrong trip last year, it may be that she will be at her best over a mile and a half. She won nicely over that trip at Tipperary on Thursday. She is relaxing better now, and that is a big help over the longer trip. She could be a filly for some of those premier handicaps over a mile and a half.

He’s a really nice horse. We were very happy with his run on his seasonal debut at Leopardstown earlier this month, when he won his maiden by seven lengths, and he’s come out of the race very well. We’re looking at the Tetrarch Stakes with him now, so we’ll see how he goes in that and we’ll plan from there.

Dakota Blue

I was very happy with his run at Navan a few weeks ago in a maiden on his seasonal debut. It was his first run since being gelded, and he won well, stepped up to 10 furlongs. He’s got a rating of 90, so we might go back to Navan for a premier handicap in the middle of May. He obviously stays 10 furlongs well and, even though he is by Sioux Nation, he might get a mile and a half. He’s out of a Galileo mare and there’s plenty of stamina in his pedigree,

Emerald Harmony

She’s a tough little sprinter who thrives on her racing. She was busy last season and she has run three times this season already, and she showed a good attitude to just get up close home at Bellewstown on her penultimate run. She should pay her way again this season, and I’m hoping that she could be good enough to run in some of the five-furlong premier handicaps.

Mocking

He ran very well at Cork on Saturday to finish second in a three-year-olds’ handicap over a mile and a half. He has gone up another 7lb now though, that’s 10lb he has gone up without winning, so it’s going to get tougher. He stays a mile and a half though, and he should get better with age. He’ll probably be good enough to go back to Australia for his owners OTI Racing later in the year.

Murkala

I was disappointed with her last week at Gowran. She was just a little bit keen early on in her first-time cheekpieces, and that probably told in the end. She has plenty of ability though, I’m sure that we haven’t seen the best of her yet. I thought that she handled soft ground, but we still haven’t fully figured her out yet. She’s a good mover so she should handle better ground too. She’ll probably run next in a seven-furlong fillies’ handicap at The Curragh next week.

Nautical Force

We thought that the ground had gone for him at Cork last Friday, but he won nicely. It was officially soft, but Ben said that they were getting through it well, so we decided to allow him take his chance, but I have no doubt that he wants better ground. He will be a better horse on better ground. He was a little bit weak last year, but he has strengthened up well during the winter, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes. He could go for a winners’ race at Roscommon now, or a handicap at Navan.

Reyenzi

He ran a nice race on his debut at Naas in September, when he finished second in a seven-furlong maiden. His dam is a half-sister to Raydara, who won the Debutante Stakes, and he’s going to make his seasonal debut in a 10-furlong maiden at Navan on Saturday. He could be a nice middle-distance horse this year.

Shaool

She ran well in Dundalk at the end of last month on her first run for us. She’s settled into the place well, and she seems to be improving nicely at home. She’s in a one-mile maiden at Limerick on Friday, and she could take her chance in that.

Siege of Troy

She was a progressive filly last season, and she has done very well from three to four. We’ll look to start her off at Gowran next week, and I’ve entered her in the Mooresbridge Stakes so we might look at that. She’s at her best over a mile and a half on fast ground, and I think that she’s a stakes filly.

Songhai

She has run two nice races earlier this year at Dundalk, winning once and finishing second once. We’ve given her a break, we’re waiting for the ground to get better for her. We think she’s a nice filly and we’re looking forward to seeing how she gets on on grass. She could go for a five-and-a-half-furlong listed race at Cork next month.

Subsonic

She kept on well on her racecourse debut in a one-mile at Leopardstown in October to finish second, beaten a half a length by a filly of Aidan’s who had had a run. She’s taken a little bit of time to come to hand this year, but she’s getting there now. I’ve entered her in a 10-and-a-half-furlong fillies’ maiden at Naas on Monday, so we’ll see how she goes there. I’ve entered her in the Irish Oaks and in the Pretty Polly, so we’re hoping that she can develop into a good filly.

Take Heart

He was a little disappointing last week in a completive 10-and-a-half-furlong handicap at Cork. He was just a bit keen, he can be a bit keen through his races, and he usually needs a few runs. He should continue to improve as the season develops. He won a valuable handicap over 10 furlongs at Goodwood last summer, but he could be a nine-furlong horse. He has a rating of 99, he’s in a tough enough spot, but he should be competitive in those premier handicaps.

Tashir

I was a little disappointed with his run at Cork at the weekend on his seasonal debut, when he finished fifth in a one-mile maiden. It was a slowly-run race over a mile on soft ground, so maybe that didn’t suit him. We’ll stretch him out to 10 furlongs next time, and he’s a horse who could get a mile and a half later in the year. His dam is a half-sister to Tarana, a dual listed race winner over a mile and a half and dam of Tarnawa and Tahiyra.

Vanderbilt House

She finished a close-up third in a six-furlong maiden at The Curragh on her seasonal debut. She kept on well in her first-time cheekpieces on ground that was softer than ideal for her. She should be effective over six furlongs and seven furlongs, and probably on better ground.

Zahrann

He ran very well first time out at Navan, when he went down by just a head to Mississippi River. He surprised me a little bit that day, he can be quite lazy at home. There’s a 10-furlong maiden at Cork on 6thMay, so he’ll go there all being well. He could improve for the step up from a mile to 10 furlongs.