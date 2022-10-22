Runners at Leopardstown and the Curragh for our columnist. Check out his guide to them all.

Leopardstown Saturday 13:25 Kirikiriroa

A very big filly by Starspangledbanner who is probably going to need the experience. We’ll probably run her in Dundalk in November time too but you won’t see the best of her until next year. She’s a fine, big filly who is well bred and needs to get out and get some experience. 14:00 Givemefive

He ran well the last day at the Curragh. He’d disappointed on debut but since we gelded him, I think he’s improved. He goes through the soft ground well and Shane Kelly who rode him last time thought he had run well that day. We’ll give him another go and that will probably be it for the season.

14:35 Devore

She’s a filly we like, I don’t think she’ll mind the soft ground and Leopardstown should suit her really well. She’s probably my best runner of the weekend. 15:45 Eighty Eight

Nine furlongs is probably his ideal trip but on soft ground on Saturday the mile will take a bit of getting. He’s going to the sales after this, he’s been very consistent, and it would be great if he could win another one for us before he heads off. 15:45 Shanghai Dragon

A filly we always thought would go with cut in the ground and we couldn’t find a reason why she ran badly last time but she can do that every now and again. We’ve freshened her up, she likes Leopardstown and I’m hopeful about her.

Curragh Sunday 15:10 Lustown Baba

She bounced back to form when fourth at the Curragh last time. She loves soft ground and hasn’t really had it all year, the softer the better, and this is a nice race for her this. 16:55 Half Nutz