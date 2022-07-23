Our columnist reflects on a successful weekend at the Curragh and looks ahead to Saturday's action at Ascot and his own runners at Gowran Park.

It was great to have a couple of winners at the Curragh last week. The Sapphire Stakes worked out very well for Ladies Church. It was a very different ball game to the handicap she ran in at Royal Ascot the time before, a 29-runner race where they went so fast she got run off her feet. But she came out of it well and this was always going to the next step. Thankfully we stuck to the plan and to win a Group Two with these well-bred fillies is huge. We’ve always liked her and she’s up to 112 now and going in the right direction. We’ll probably run her next in the Flying Five. Kerkiyra was due a win having been placed in those nice maidens earlier in the year. I think stepping up to a mile-and-a-quarter was key with her. Ben Coen said she travelled nicely and pulled up a little in the front but it was a nice performance and she can go back there in a couple of weeks for a fillies’ handicap and we might even try her over a mile-and-a-half.

"I think he's got everything going for him" | King George Best Bets

In terms of Saturday’s King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot I think the Irish Derby winner Westover has a great chance. He looks the ideal type for Ascot, a big, strong galloper and it looks like there’s going to be pace on. Getting the weight allowance he’s the one they all have to beat. It’s intriguing seeing the three-year-old colts and fillies going up against the tougher, more experienced older horses but Westover looks to have a bit of class and track and trip will suit him really well. Here are my thoughts on my own Saturday team at Gowran Park 14:20 Scipio's Defense

A filly that ran well at Dundalk in the winter. I always thought she’d be a better three-year-old but she picked up a little cut earlier in the year which held her up a little bit but she’s fit and ready to go. She’s one we like, she should improve for the run but it doesn’t look the strongest of races so we’re hopeful. 14:55 Palais D'elysee

She has a terrible draw in 16. She’s a filly I thought was well handicapped but while she hasn’t done it yet, I think she’ll win one of these low-grade handicaps at some stage. It will be hard on Saturday from that draw but she could be one to follow. 15:30 Chicago Lightening

I was disappointed with her at Dundalk last time. She’d been running well there in the winter but has lost her form a little bit. She’s come down to the low-grade handicaps and I think she’s capable of winning at this level. If she gets in on Saturday she has an each-way chance at a big price. 16:05 Shanghai Dragon

We put the visor on her here. I thought she could be competitive in a maiden at Leopardstown last time being rated 78 but she disappointed. She’s rated 76 now and punching way above her weight the whole time. She needs everything to fall right but we’ve put the headgear on and that might suit. 16:05 Angel Girl