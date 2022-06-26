Our columnist looks ahead to the Sunday action with a guide to his own weekend runners at the Curragh.

SUNDAY CURRAGH 15:10 - Urban Beat

He ran at Royal Ascot and Frankie said he was drawn on the wrong side. He didn’t knock him about and he’s come out of the trip fresh and well. He’s another horse with good course form and although he’s got top weight, Ben [Coen] was keen to ride him having won on him there last year. With cheekpieces on and a little ease in the ground, he can go well. 15:45 - Lyrical Poetry

I think it was a really good run behind Hannibal Barca last time over this course and distance. We’re throwing her in at the deep end – this is a Group One – but she’s a filly we really like, she’s come out of the last race really well and she’s settling into things now. She’ll have to run a screamer but we trust her ability and are excited about having a runner in the Pretty Polly.

16:20 – Annerville

Annerville has been a bit disappointing since her good run first time out. There was no real explanation as such, maybe we just threw her in at the deep end a bit, and she’s back in handicap company now. She’s got a good draw, Shane Kelly rides and I expect her to run a big race. 16:20 – Safecracker

He’s been very consistent this year, second on his last two runs, and I think a mile and a half around here will suit really well. There’s not much between my two and I think both of them deserve to be there. 16:50 - Free To Party

Free To Party is a very nice horse, he just got touched off in Leopardstown when I thought he was home. A mile should suit him at the Curragh. He needs a bit of time between races but he’s freshened up nicely. 17:25 – Nemean