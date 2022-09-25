Sporting Life
Check out the latest Johnny Murtagh column

Johnny Murtagh column: Curragh Sunday runners

By Johnny Murtagh
16:32 · SAT September 24, 2022

He was on the scoresheet at the Curragh on Saturday - now check out our columnist on his Sunday team.

Sunday

16:45 Devore

I’m a bit disappointed with her. She’s a filly we like and I’m hoping in nurseries she can be competitive. The maidens over here are very deep and she’s in handicaps now and seems fairly treated off 71.

17:20 Daylight Dancer

She likes soft ground but is probably one for handicaps later in the year.

17:20 Nemean

A horse who ran very well first time and seems to have gone backwards since. He’s been gelded and has a visor on here. If he produces his first run of the year he’d be bang there but for some reason he he’s disappointed the last twice.

