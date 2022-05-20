A busy three days for our columnist at the Curragh. Check out his guide to the stable's runners over the weekend.

I’m looking forward to the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday. I was impressed with Buckaroo in the Tetrarch Stakes last time but Native Trail is a fair horse. The Curragh will really suit him. I just didn’t feel Newmarket on fast ground played to his strengths in the English 2000 but a bit of ease in the going on Saturday will really help. He was very impressive in the National Stakes here last year and will be very hard to beat. Here’s a guide to my weekend team at the Curragh

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

FRIDAY 17:25 Lyrical Poetry

I’m really looking forward to seeing how she can handle the step up in grade here. I was very impressed with her win at Gowran last time and while she has a bit to find on form with horses who’ve run in stakes races before, we’re very happy with her and looking forward to seeing where she fits in. 18:35 Navagio

Admiralty Place is the one we all have to beat as he has very good form, finishing third in a competitive handicap at Cork last. My horse has always shown plenty at home and has a hood on here as he can sometimes get a little upset at the races. If he keeps it all together today, I’m sure seven furlong at the Curragh will suit him and he won’t mind the little ease in the ground. 19:10 Half Nutz

He’s been running over six furlongs but hasn’t really been travelling through his races. We’re going up to seven here and his work at home has always been good. Every time we go to the races, we feel he’s just about ready to win and hopefully the bit of improvement will come with this step up in trip. He’s very fresh and very well. 19:45 Chicago Lightening

She was very consistent on the all-weather at Dundalk. I think she’s a filly who would like fast ground so we wouldn’t want much more rain for her but she’s had a break, has freshened up and if she can produce her best run from Dundalk I think she’d be there or thereabouts. It looks a pretty open maiden, and she has a solid chance on her best form.

SATURDAY 14:45 Urban Beat

I was going to run him last week but the ground was just on the quick side. He’s in great shape, probably as fit as I’ve ever had him for his first run. I’m sure he’ll improve a bit fitness wise for it but it’s a very competitive race and taking on the older sprinters, some from England, will be tough for him but he’s ready to start off. 16:30 Mashhoor

He ran very well on his first start for us at Cork and is a nice horse. It was always the plan to come here, and he has a good draw. Shane Kelly rode him in work the other day and said he was ready to go, he’s fit, and he rides on Saturday. Mashhoor has improved from the last day. 16:30 Safecracker

Ben Coen has chosen to ride him. I really fancied him last week going to Leopardstown but he jumped out, they went slow, and he was a little keen and probably got a bit tired. I don’t usually run them back so quick, but he came out of the race so fresh and well we’re doing it. Ben was keen to run him again – and ride him – and while it will be tough from stall 14, hopefully they’ll go a pace and he’ll be able to settle better. 17:03 Esculenta

A nice filly. I thought she’d have her maiden won by now but she keeps bumping into one. This is her first run in a handicap but it isn’t a big field and I don’t think she’ll have any problems. Sometimes stepping up from maidens to handicaps is a big jump but I think she has a good each-way chance with a nice weight on her back. 17:03 Shanghai Dragon

I was a bit disappointed with her here last time and thought she’d run better. She’s been creeping up in the weights without winning so it’s getting a little more difficult for her each time she runs but we’re claiming three off her here and she has cheekpieces on. She has an each-way chance too. 17:35 Chicago Bear

He’s settling better. He was a little bit panicky to start with but is improving with racing. He has a terrible draw in 24 but this is a good grade for him, he wasn’t beaten far last time, and if he can get into a good position early he could go OK. I thought he’d be capable of winning a race of this calibre at some stage this year and it would be nice to do it at the Curragh!

SUNDAY 16:20 Lustown Baba

The more rain the better for her, she loves it soft. She’s back to six furlongs, has a good draw, and there’s a chance the ground will come right for her too. 16:20 Riot

He never got into the race at Cork. We had a hood on him as he got a little upset in the stalls once and dropped him in and the front runners got away from them that day. He’s back to six and likes the Curragh, we’ve left the hood off and I’m hoping he can get back to his best. If he does, he’ll always have a shot in a race like this. 16:50 Miss Mirabell

She’s a filly we like but going from two maidens into handicap company is always difficult. There are only nine runners though so there won’t be the hustle and bustle you sometimes get it but it remains to be seen how she operates off a mark of 94 in a very competitive race. This will tell is where we are going with her moving forward. 17:20 Deceit

She probably wants a mile-and-a-quarter plus and it was probably a bit tight for her around Gowran last time. Shane said she was on her head the whole way. It was her first run of the year and I do expect improvement with a bit more racing. 17:20 Star Angel