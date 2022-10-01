Our columnist shares his Arc memories, previews this year's renewal and looks ahead to his weekend team.

It seems like a long time ago that I won the Arc on Sinndar. It was a great performance on the day and we kind of knew he’d go very close after he won the Niel. John Oxx took him over there to get a trial around the track and he won very well. We had a pacemaker in for the big race, my colt stayed very well so it was pretty simple. I just sat in second, at the top of the straight kicked him in the belly and he did the rest. He was a terrific horse, a very, very good colt and the Arc really is the big one. We won the Derby and the Irish Derby but Longchamp is the European Championship. The Germans, French, English, Italians and now the Japanese are all there. It’s a very special day with six or seven Group Ones on the card with the Arc big one.

"She's getting better and better - she's got a huge chance" | Arc de Triomphe Weekend Preview

It’s only now when you watch the old footage again you realise what you did. It’s a special race and Sinndar was a special horse on the day. There’s a 20-runner field for this year’s renewal and when the ground gets very soft in France you can get strange results, but I think Alpinista is very solid. She’ll handle the ground and can be ridden forward. There are a couple in there in Luxembourg and Vadeni who you just wonder - will they get the trip in this ground. I always felt Aidan’s colt was a ten-furlong horse and Vadeni needs to step up, but I think he’ll come forward from the Irish Champion Stakes. It was his first run off the break and he can improve for it, but if I had to ride one it would be Alpinista and jump her out, sit in the first four or five and she could tough it out. Japanese horses have done so well in Dubai and Saudi Arabia recently over a mile-and-a-half on fast ground, but Sunday is going to be a totally different ball game for Titleholder. The Japanese are big players, they’re desperate to win the race, it’s been their Holy Grail for a number of years, and I’d love to see them do it - I’m sure they will soon. But on the ground this weekend it’s Alpinista for me. Here are my three runners this weekend.

ParisLongchamp, Saturday 16:35 Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (Group 2) Raadobarg

I was wondering whether to run over nine-and-a-half furlongs in the Dollar or come here and opted for the mile race. He loves soft ground and ran well on Champions Weekend in Ireland when the going was a little quick for him. He got outpaced at a vital stage and is a big price on Saturday, but I think he’ll run a big race. ParisLongchamp, Sunday 13:15 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (Grand Criterium) (Group 1) Shartash

I was happy with his run when third to Al Riffa in the National Stakes last time. He could have just done with a bit more room at a vital stage, but he ran his race. I’m very happy with him. He was a little tired for a couple of days after the last run but he’s back bouncing now and is fresh and well. I worked him up Walsh’s Hill the other morning and Ben Coen was very happy with him. He arrived in France on Friday and I’m hoping for a big run. He’s run in the two best Group Ones in Ireland and isn’t far off them. He needs to put it all together again and is a colt who I think will get through soft ground. He’s solid, by Invincible Spirit, and he’ll cope. As a jockey going to the Arc weekend was special. As a trainer it’s a little more nerve-wracking but it’s great to be there. When you’re in the office on a morning making entries for these big races, that’s what you dream of. It’s taken a while and let’s hope they run their races. If they do, both will give a good account.

Tipperary, Sunday 14:25 Lustown Baba