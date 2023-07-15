Haunted Dream and Nobel were always up with the pace and they finished third and fourth respectively, while Saeed Bin Suroor's Long Tradition was fifth.

Astro King came from off the pace for Daniel & Claire Kubler to force a photo in which he was just denied, the pair a length and a half clear of the chasing pack.

Still, he had a mighty task off a big weight from a mark of 106 - but he defied that and a starting price of 18/1 to win by a nose under Frederick Larson, who took off a vital 3lb.

Rain in the build-up to the meeting and on the morning of the race changed the ground to Good to Soft and that was crucial for the winner who likes to get his toe in.

Murphy said: "I'm delighted for his owners, to repay them on a big day like today it's a huge team effort.

"He's a little bit fragile, I ride him out every day. I keep him well under lock and key! He's an incredible horse for us to have in the yard.

"He'd run through a brick wall for you. Nothing went to plan, we planned to make the running. It was probably a blessing in disguise they went a little bit too quick.

"This has been the target since March, we'll enjoy today."

Dream come true

Larson said: “I’ve always been grateful for Amy, she’s always supported me since I’ve started riding. She said to me on Thursday did I fancy taking a bit of weight off him and I jumped at the opportunity and switched where I was going.

“Everything went wrong for him today, but he still managed to dig it out and win. I’m so glad. Big Saturdays at York is just where you want to be winning, it’s a dream come true.”

Of the gallant runner-up, Daniel Kubler said: “That’s pretty tough. We had one beaten not far at Royal Ascot and now this, but fair play to Amy, she’s done a hell of a job with that horse.

“He’s been a bridesmaid, but I don’t think he’s been that today – he’s put everything on the line. It’s one of those things, another stride and we were in front. It’s really exciting to have horses at this level and we’d love a few more of them.”

Rest of York review

William Haggas’ Hamish maintained his flawless record at York to land the John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes.

The seven-year-old was the 4/9 favourite under Tom Marquand and brought to the Knavesmire two wins from two runs and a remarkably consistent record.

A past injury has prevented him from running on quick ground, but rain on Friday and a deluge on Saturday left conditions to his liking.

Throughout the course of the Group Three his chances did come under some doubt, however, as he looked further back than ideal heading into the home straight and had to throw down a challenge two furlongs from home.

Brian Ellison’s Tashkhan and Milton Harris’ Scriptwriter both battled all the way, but it was Hamish who prevailed when passing the post a head before the latter.

Maureen Haggas, assistant to her husband, said: “He’s a great horse and he got Tom out of a bit of trouble today, they just went too slowly and he likes a fast pace but it all went all right in the end and that’s the main thing!

“We’re restricted to how we campaign him because of the ground, he’s had problems along the way so we need to keep him to slow ground – it’s got to have soft in it really.

“He’s a pretty nice horse, as a four-year-old he ran in the Hardwicke and ran a really nice race.

“That was when he injured himself, he’s a classy horse. We’re lucky that at the age of seven, I suppose because we’ve been restricted, he hasn’t got many miles on the clock and he’s still going strong. Last year he was a good as ever.

“It’s hard when you don’t run them and they stay at home doing the same thing, but we’re lucky that he’s pretty straightforward. We know him so well now that we can gauge what we should and shouldn’t do with him.

“He’s just a lovely horse and we’re lucky to have him.”

The weather will guide connections as to where Hamish runs next. He holds entries for the King George, the Irish St Leger and the Ebor.

Haggas said: “He’s in the Irish St Leger, he’s in everything in case it rains! He handles really horrible conditions whereas a lot of the classier horses don’t so we will see what the weather does and go where the ground suits him.”