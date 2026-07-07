Trainer Ed Bethell has Danger Bay in tip-top condition ahead of the four-year-old colt’s crack at the 67th John Smith’s Cup at York on Saturday.
Danger Bay shaped like a very progressive horse when winning by two-and-a-half lengths on his seasonal reappearance at Redcar in late May. He has not raced since that success – his third in six career starts – and will line up off an 8lb higher mark when tackling the £200,000 heritage handicap on the Knavesmire.
Bethell will be hoping his operation can go one better than in last year’s renewal of the John Smith’s Cup, when See That Storm finished second to Fox Legacy.
The Middleham-based trainer said: “Firstly, the John Smith’s Cup is a seriously difficult handicap to win and I’d rather be running in it off 94 than 102! But he’s progressive, a lovely horse and I’m looking forward to running him.
“It’s a race I’ve always wanted to try and win. I’m under no illusions that it’s going to be a very difficult race to win. I went close in it last year with See That Storm and I’m hoping I’ll go a bit closer this year. We need everything to fall right on the day for us; we need a good draw, we need a bit of luck.
“But he looked fantastic this morning in a piece of work. And he looked fantastic when I looked at him last night. Physically, I don’t think I can have him in any better shape, hopefully. It’s always been the plan. I always thought if I had a horse for the John Smith’s Cup this year, it was him. Hopefully the plan can come off.”
A day earlier, Bethell is chasing black type and a record purse with Fluorescence in the six-furlong William Hill Summer Stakes.
The four-year-old filly comes into the now £100,000 Group 3 off the back of a fourth-place effort in Listed company over five furlongs at Ayr.
Bethell said: “She ran a great race at Ayr. I think six furlongs is now going to be her bag, the way she hit the line there. She was a bit unlucky not to get black type. She seems in good form. I think if the cards fall her way, she should run a big race.”
Azure Angel is another Bethell-trained speedster and she’s on course for Saturday’s John Smith’s City Walls Stakes, a Listed five-furlong contest.
The six-year-old mare was only beaten three and a quarter lengths when finishing 12th of 26 in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
"She did nothing wrong at Ascot and hopefully things can set up her way at York this week," the handler added. “York will suit her. Flat, fast ground, fast track – that’s her optimum conditions. She carries a penalty but I’m looking forward to getting her going again.”
York’s latest two-day meeting commences at 14:10 on Friday with the William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap.
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