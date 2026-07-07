Danger Bay shaped like a very progressive horse when winning by two-and-a-half lengths on his seasonal reappearance at Redcar in late May. He has not raced since that success – his third in six career starts – and will line up off an 8lb higher mark when tackling the £200,000 heritage handicap on the Knavesmire.

Bethell will be hoping his operation can go one better than in last year’s renewal of the John Smith’s Cup, when See That Storm finished second to Fox Legacy.

The Middleham-based trainer said: “Firstly, the John Smith’s Cup is a seriously difficult handicap to win and I’d rather be running in it off 94 than 102! But he’s progressive, a lovely horse and I’m looking forward to running him.

“It’s a race I’ve always wanted to try and win. I’m under no illusions that it’s going to be a very difficult race to win. I went close in it last year with See That Storm and I’m hoping I’ll go a bit closer this year. We need everything to fall right on the day for us; we need a good draw, we need a bit of luck.

“But he looked fantastic this morning in a piece of work. And he looked fantastic when I looked at him last night. Physically, I don’t think I can have him in any better shape, hopefully. It’s always been the plan. I always thought if I had a horse for the John Smith’s Cup this year, it was him. Hopefully the plan can come off.”