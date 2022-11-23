John ‘Shark’ Hanlon is hoping Cape Gentleman will create a unique piece of history should he win the Grand National.

The six-year-old arrived at Hanlon’s yard in Bagenalstown, County Carlow this week, having been purchased for American owners. The former Irish Cesarewitch winner has been bought out of Emmet Mullins’ yard with the aim of landing the Aintree spectacular exactly 100 years after new connections’ great-grandfather, American businessman and owner/breeder Stephen Sanford, won the race with Sergeant Murphy. Trained by George Blackwell and ridden by leading amateur jockey Captain Geoffrey Harbord ‘Tuppy’ Bennet, 13-year-old Sergeant Murphy was the first US-bred winner of the National in 1923.